Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville suggests Arne Slot should drop one player to address Liverpool's defensive issues.





Arne Slot has been advised to drop one Liverpool defender to address the "virus” in the Reds' backline.

The reigning Premier League champions suffered a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Brentford, following beatings at the hands of Crystal Palace, Chelsea and long-time rivals Manchester United.

Having now experienced as many defeats as they did during their title-winning campaign, former United defender Gary Neville has suggested a possible solution to Slot.

The former right-back believes that Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker’s expertise at centre-back and between the sticks previously held the defence together; however, the Sky Sports pundit thinks solutions need to be found now.

Liverpool’s defensive issues: Neville tells Slot to take out struggling player

Neville has advised Slot to drop Milos Kerkez from the starting XI, despite the defender scoring his first Liverpool goal in the defeat to Brentford.

Kerkez has been defensively suspect since joining the Reds from Bournemouth in a deal reported to be £40m, but could he find himself out of his Dutch manager’s team?

“I think there's quite a few of those games where I feel like they could have won, flipping it the other way if they had taken the chances,” Neville said of Liverpool's recent performances on Sky Sports’ The Gary Neville Podcast via The Daily Mail.

“Earlier on in the season I felt as though their full backs weren't right, and maybe Konate at times wasn't right, but Van Dijk was holding them together and Alisson was in goal and you've got two world-class performers there.

“But the virus is catching. It's not just going into the left back, who I think now is becoming a worry - the left back, Kerkez scored but watching him, he has to be taken out I think.”

Will dropping Kerkez solve Liverpool’s defensive frailties?

Neville’s suggestion might provide some relief for Liverpool’s defence, as playing Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong at full-back seems excessive, given their tendency to advance forward.

The loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer has not helped, with Frimpong being a different type of player — the Dutchman is more of a runner than a passer like the Englishman.

Although Andrew Robertson may no longer be in his prime, the Scot at least has an understanding with Van Dijk and could offer more protection than Kerkez at left-back.

However, this alone may not resolve all their defensive issues, especially given the lack of balance across the team and the weakness on the right flank, particularly since Mohamed Salah is not known for tracking back to support his full-back.