Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the 2025-26 Premier League season against Everton on Saturday.

Fresh from their Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid, Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100% record across all competitions with another victory against Everton on Saturday.

This weekend's clash is the first Merseyside derby of the 2025-26 campaign, and the Toffees will be out to ruin their bitter rivals' five-game winning streak.

Arne Slot's men have avoided any major injuries so far this season, with right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both previously sidelined with short-term hamstring injuries, and Alexis Mac Allister struggling to shake a recurring issue from the tail end of 2024-25, though all three are now fit and available.

Elsewhere, midfielder Curtis Jones has long-been an injury-prone player, and though he would have relished the chance to face David Moyes's Blues, he is set to miss out this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news.

Curtis Jones

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: 27/09/2025

Slot revealed that Jones had picked up an injury against Arsenal, and he did not feature against Burnley at the weekend or against Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League opener.

The Scouse midfielder is set to miss out once again on Saturday, though he could be back in action for next week's trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for their Premier League clash against Everton.



