Liverpool expert David Lynch and Sports Mole reporter Ben Knapton give their take on Liverpool's 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Southampton at Anfield.

Liverpool's pursuit of a record-extending 11th EFL Cup title is well and truly on following their opening 2-1 win over Southampton in Tuesday's third-round clash at Anfield.

The Reds were staring down the barrel of penalties after Shea Charles cancelled out an Alexander Isak opener, but Hugo Ekitike's late winner - which preceded a nonsensical red card - got Arne Slot's men over the line.

Here, Liverpool expert David Lynch and Sports Mole senior reporter Ben Knapton give their take on the result from a Reds and Saints perspective.

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton: David Lynch - Liverpool expert

When Southampton netted a deserved equaliser late in this game, Arne Slot might have worried that Liverpool's knack for pulling wins out of the fire this season did not extend to his fringe players.

But those fears would have been misplaced, with the Reds once again pulling off their favourite trick to book a place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

That owed much to the incredible depth they possess at centre-forward, which it has been suggested by plenty is borderline unworkable since a busy summer window at Anfield.

However, any team with Liverpool's ambitions cannot simply rely solely on Alexander Isak, who showed his quality in scoring his first goal for the club and coming close to a second here.

They must also have an elite alternative, which Hugo Ekitike proved himself to be in scoring his fifth goal in just eight appearances for the Reds to decide this tie.

Of course, the brilliance of both players poses a selection headache for Slot around the biggest of games in the Premier League and Champions League.

Fortunately for the Dutchman, an Ekitike red card resulting from pure absent-mindedness here at least makes his mind up for the weekend trip to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton: Ben Knapton - Senior Reporter, Sports Mole

The statistics did not favour Southampton in the slightest tonight. But the context did. And Will Still's men can head back to St Mary's with their heads held high.

The Saints had lost each of their last eight Anfield visits by an aggregate score of 25-2 before Tuesday's showdown, and a miserable five-game winless run in the Championship did not stand the relegated South Coast side in good stead whatsoever.

However, with Slot ringing the changes as expected, Southampton asked many a question of the Liverpool backline, who needed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni to bail them out on a few occasions.

The visitors' goal did come about from a defensive error from the Premier League champions, but Joshua Quarshie and Shea Charles - backline players by trade - showcased quick instincts to combine for a warranted equaliser in front of the away end.

Southampton's journey might have come to its own end tonight, but Still and co can reflect on their Anfield efforts in a positive light. Now, the Saints must translate their promising performance into precious points in the Championship.

