Mohamed Salah's record vs. Southampton

Sports Mole looks at Mohamed Salah's record against Southampton for Liverpool.

Played: 13

Won: 11

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals: 11

Assists: 4

Averaging over one direct goal contribution a game against Southampton, Salah has taken on the Saints 13 times in his career and has 15 involvements against them, 11 goals of his own and four assists.

The Egypt international has also found himself on the winning side in 11 of those battles, only suffering one defeat - at Anfield in January 2021 - and being involved in one draw, a 4-4 St Mary's spectacular in May 2023.

Salah contributed an assist for Diogo Jota to score the final goal in that eight-strike extravaganza, although he was not involved in the 3-0 FA Cup win in the 2023-24 campaign, watching on from the sidelines due to a muscular problem.

Prior to a 3-2 victory at St Mary's in November 2024, the goals had dried up for Salah in this fixture, as he had previously endured a five-game run without scoring against Southampton since a brace in a 4-0 home win in their triumphant 2019-20 season.

However, the Egyptian atoned for his previous goalscoring errors in when Storm Bert was battering the UK, reaching 100 away goals in a Liverpool shirt with a game-winning double in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Salah also hit a landmark double during a 3-1 home win in March 2025, where his pair of penalties saw him overtake Gordon Hodgson to become Liverpool's third-highest scorer of all time.

Southampton could not live with Salah in a Liverpool jersey in the pre-COVID days either, as the attacker produced five goals and one assist from four Premier League showdowns across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, scoring in each of those battles.

