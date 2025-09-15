Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Alexander Isak debut day could finally be upon us on Wednesday, as Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League outing of the season.

The Reds are four for four in the 2025-26 Premier League, whereas Los Rojiblancos have only just picked up their first win of the La Liga campaign, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Federico Chiesa (ineligible), Curtis Jones (unspecified)

Doubtful: Alexis Mac Allister (fatigue), Alexander Isak (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Julian Alvarez (knock), Thiago Almada (calf), Jose Gimenez (calf), Alex Baena (adductor), Johnny Cardoso (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Sorloth

No Data Analysis info