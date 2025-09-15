Alexander Isak debut day could finally be upon us on Wednesday, as Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League outing of the season.
The Reds are four for four in the 2025-26 Premier League, whereas Los Rojiblancos have only just picked up their first win of the La Liga campaign, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. ATLETICO MADRID
LIVERPOOL
Out: Federico Chiesa (ineligible), Curtis Jones (unspecified)
Doubtful: Alexis Mac Allister (fatigue), Alexander Isak (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Julian Alvarez (knock), Thiago Almada (calf), Jose Gimenez (calf), Alex Baena (adductor), Johnny Cardoso (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Sorloth
