Scottish Premiership
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Kilmarnock
vs.
St Mirren

Preview: Kilmarnock vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Kilmarnock vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and St Mirren, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kilmarnock will aim to build on last weekend's victory when they welcome St Mirren to Rugby Park on Saturday for a matchday seven clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts ended their wait for a first league victory as they defeated Dundee United 2-0 last weekend, while the visitors are undefeated in their last seven games heading into this one.


Match preview

Kilmarnock endured a challenging 2024-25 season in the Scottish Premiership, dropping from a fourth-placed finish in 2023-24 to record a disappointing ninth-placed result. 

Under new manager Stuart Kettlewell, who replaced Derek McInnes after his departure to Hearts, Killie would have been hoping for a significantly improved campaign, but they have faced difficulties at the start of the new term. 

Kilmarnock initially remained undefeated in normal time in their opening nine matches of the campaign, with four wins and five draws - though they did lose 4-3 on penalties to Kelty Hearts following a 0-0 draw. 

Those results saw Killie progress through to the third round of the Scottish League Cup after topping their group and defeating Dundee United in the second round, while they also drew all of their four opening league fixtures. 

Kettlewell eventually tasted defeat as Killie manager in a 2-1 loss to Celtic, followed by suffering elimination from the Scottish League Cup with a penalty defeat to St Mirren, leaving them without a win in four games across all competitions and five league fixtures. 

That streak finally ended last weekend, when Kilmarnock secured a 2-0 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, marking their first league win of the campaign and lifting them to seventh in the standings. 

Now aiming to build on that victory and secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since May 2025, Killie will look to record their third consecutive home win over St Mirren in the league. 

The Saints are expected to pose a tough opposition for the hosts, with St Mirren heading into Saturday's encounter enjoying a stellar run of results. 

Of their first 12 matches across all competitions in the 2025-26 season, the Saints have suffered just one defeat in normal time, recording five wins and six draws. 

St Mirren progressed through Group D of the Scottish League Cup in top spot, followed by registering penalty wins over Hearts and Kilmarnock in the next two rounds to secure their spot in the semi-finals, where they have been drawn against Motherwell. 

Stephen Robinson's side have also impressed in the league, winning two, drawing three and losing just one of their first six matches, leaving them third in the standings with nine points. 

Their only defeat came against Celtic on matchday one of the Scottish Premiership campaign, meaning they are now undefeated in their last seven matches in the build-up to this one. 

Robinson will be eager for his side to maintain their momentum with another three points against Killie on Saturday, and with two wins in their last two meetings, the Saints have reason to be confident.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

W L D D D D

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

W D L D D W

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

W W D D D L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W D W D D D


Team News

Stephen Robinson St Mirren Manager

Kilmarnock will be without the availability of Scott Tiffoney for Saturday's match as the forward continues to recover from a calf injury sustained in August. 

Elsewhere, after recording their first league victory of the campaign against Dundee United, Kettlewell is likely to name the same team against St Mirren.

As for St Mirren, Mark O'Hara, Keanu Baccus and Marcus Fraser all remain as doubts to feature on Saturday due to ongoing injury issues. 

Roland Idowu and Liam Donnelly both impressed in the middle of the park for St Mirren in the win over Dundee, and the pair are expected to continue alongside Killian Phillips in this one.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Stanger, Mayo, Deas; Brown, Watson, Polworth, Kiltie, Thompson; Dackers, Anderson

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; King, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Donnelly, Idowu, John; Mandron, Ayunga


We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 St Mirren


 

Although Kilmarnock will be boosted by their first win of the campaign, the Saints are in a superb run of form heading into this one, and we believe the visitors will prove too strong for their hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

