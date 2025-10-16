Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and Hearts, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

First takes on third in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday evening when Kilmarnock welcome Hearts to Rugby Park on matchday eight.

The hosts are third in the standings with 10 points from their first seven matches, while the visitors top the table with 19 points from seven fixtures.

Match preview

Kilmarnock endured a miserable 2024-25 campaign in the Scottish Premiership, falling from a fourth-placed finish in 2023-24 to ninth place last term.

Killie went into the post-split fixtures just a point above the relegation zone, but three wins from their final five games ensured they finished seven points clear of the bottom two.

Manager Derek McInnes left the club at the end of the term to join Hearts, and new manager Stuart Kettlewell has continued their improved post-split form into the new campaign.

Kettlewell remained undefeated in normal time after his first nine games in charge, including progressing into the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals and drawing their first four league fixtures.

The new boss finally tasted his first defeat as Killie manager against Celtic, losing 2-1, followed by a penalty loss to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup quarters, although they have superbly bounced back with two straight wins in the league.

Those two victories, their first in the league this term, have lifted them to third in the table with 10 points, and they will now be looking to make it three straight wins against Hearts.

However, their opponents head into this game having been the standout team in the Scottish Premiership so far this term, sitting top of the standings with 19 points from seven games.

McInnes, former Killie manager, has won six and drawn one of his first seven league matches, leaving them two points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

Despite their flawless record in the league, Hearts have been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup, losing 5-4 on penalties to St Mirren after a 1-1 draw in the second round.

The Jambos brilliantly bounced back from that disappointment with a draw and four consecutive wins, and they will be full of confidence as they aim for a fifth straight win on Saturday.

Hearts will also draw belief from their most recent meetings with Kilmarnock, having defeated Killie in each of their last two encounters.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

W W L D D D

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

W W D L D D

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W D W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W W D D

Team News

Kilmarnock are expected to be without Marley Watkins (heel), Matthew Kennedy (hip) and Tom Lowery (unspecified) due to ongoing injury issues.

After recording back-to-back wins before the international break, Kettlewell may decide to name an unchanged starting team here.

Marcus Dackers and Bruce Anderson are expected to lead the line, while James Brown and Dominic Thompson are likely to provide the width.

As for Hearts, Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring), Christian Borchgrevink (thigh), Ageu (hamstring), Finlay Pollock (hamstring), Frankie Kent (knee) and Ryan Fulton (groin) are unlikely to feature due to injury problems.

Lawrence Shankland has scored four goals in seven league appearances for Hearts this term, including three in his last three, and the captain will lead the line on Saturday.

In defence, Craig Halkett scored a dramatic late winner in their derby with Hibernian before the international break, and the central defender should partner Stuart Findlay in this one.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Stanger, Mayo, Deas; Brown, Watson, Polworth, Kiltie, Thompson; Dackers, Anderson

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis; Braga, Shankland

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts

While Kilmarnock have enjoyed an encouraging start to the term, Hearts remain undefeated in the league and have won all of their last four, and we expect the Jambos to maintain their flawless record with another win here.

