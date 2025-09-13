[monks data]
Kilmarnock logo
Scottish Premiership | Gameweek 5
Sep 14, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Celtic logo

Kilmarnock
vs.
Celtic

Preview: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kilmarnock will take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, 14 September, with the visitors on the brink of civil war. 

Brendan Rodgers has come out swinging this week and is putting pressure on board members to resign after stories about the Celtic manager were leaked to the press during the international break. 

The Hoops will look to put all that to one side for 90 minutes on Sunday, but Kilmarnock will surely smell blood and an opportunity to pull off a famous victory over the champions. 


Match preview

Aside from the tensions off the field, Celtic will be relatively pleased with how they have started the new Scottish Premiership season, picking up ten points from their first four matches played. 

Those results mean that the Bhoys are in the very familiar position of first place, and even at this early stage of the season, there is a feeling that nobody in the division is going to be able to get close to them as the season progresses. 

Prior to the international break, Celtic played out a boring 0-0 draw with Rangers at Ibrox; while the Gers were the better team on the day, the stalemate was enough to ensure that the six-point gap between the two Glasgow clubs remained in place. 

It is the club's poor performances in Europe that have caused tensions at board level. Being eliminated from the Champions League by Kazakh side FC Kairat was a sore one, but if everyone can make up, then it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise, with Celtic far better equipped to take on the Europa League.

Their first second-tier continental clash is on the horizon, which could alter how Rodgers uses his players in the coming weeks. 

Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell applauding in a past role on January 11, 2025

Kilmarnock, on the other hand, have had a slightly bizarre start to the campaign in that they have drawn all four of their Scottish Premiership matches so far this season. 

As a result, they can boast that they are also unbeaten in the league this term, which could prove to be important the longer the match stays goalless. 

Killie's unbeaten start has been helped by a relatively friendly fixture list thus far; this will be their first match against either of the two Old Firm clubs this season, but they will fancy their chances of taking something from the match. 

Last season, Kilmarnock finished fourth from bottom, which was quite the fall from grace from the fourth-placed finish they secured a year earlier. 

One thing that is going against them this weekend is their recent record against Celtic, as the Bhoys have won each of their last five competitive matches against Killie. 

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

DDDD

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

DDWDD

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

WWWD

Celtic form (all competitions):

WDWLD


Team News

Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho in December 2024.

Kilmarnock are missing two players for the match against Celtic, with Matty Kennedy ruled out long-term and Brad Lyon nursing a hamstring problem. 

Considering his team has proven they are hard to beat this season, it is unlikely that manager Stuart Kettlewell will make any changes to his defence or goalkeeper, despite the temptation to put an extra man back there to combat Celtic's qualities. 

After signing for the club in the summer, Marcus Dackers will be hoping that he does not have to wait too much longer for his first Scottish Premiership goal.

Brendan Rodgers has plenty on his plate right now, so injuries to his players are the last thing that he needs. For this one, Celtic will be without Jota, Alistair Johnson and Auston Trusty, but they should get the job done without them. 

Celtic were busy at the transfer deadline, which means we could see the debuts of Kelechi Iheanacho and Sebastian Tounektl.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brannan, Stranger, Mayo, Deas, Thompson; Watson, Magennis, Polworth; Daniels, Dackers

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Tounekti, Balikwisha, Maeda


SM words green background

We say: Kilmarnock 1-1 Celtic


 

Under normal circumstances, we would be predicting a heavy win for Celtic, but the ongoing issues off the field are bound to have an impact on the pitch, as they so invariably do. 

What is more, Kilmarnock have been solid in all four of their matches and are not the type of team to just roll over on Sunday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581409:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6960:
Written by
Andy Delaney
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alistair Johnston Auston Trusty Brendan Rodgers Kelechi Iheanacho Marcus Dackers Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!