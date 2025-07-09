Sports Mole previews Friday's Women's European Championship clash between Italy Women and Spain Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Spain Women will attempt to secure top spot in Group A when they face Italy Women in Friday’s Women's European Championship meeting in Bern.

La Roja are sitting in pole position and two points clear of Italy, who are looking to wrap up qualification for the knockout rounds.

Match preview

Italy are looking to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013 after suffering group-stage exits at the last two European Championships.

They are in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds, although they missed the chance to mathematically secure their progress in Monday’s clash against Portugal.

After recording a 1-0 victory over Belgium, Italy looked set to produce a repeat of that scoreline when Cristiana Girelli conjured up a stunning strike to give her country a 70th-minute lead on matchday two.

Their hopes of victory were boosted further when Diana Silva had a goal ruled out for offside, only for Italy to concede an 89th-minute equaliser to leave them three points clear of Portugal.

Crucially, Italy boast a significant goal difference advantage over the third-placed side, meaning that even if they lose and Portugal win, there would need to be a sizeable swing in goal difference for the two teams to swap places.

Le Azzurre will be wary that Spain have won by five-goal and four-goal margins in their opening two games, although they can take confidence from the fact they have avoided defeat in three of their last four head-to-head meetings, including a memorable 3-2 victory in a Nations League fixture in December 2023.

Spain have made an excellent start to their quest to win the Women’s Euros for the first time, securing qualification for the quarter-finals with a game to play.

La Roja scored four first-half goals to record a 5-0 victory over Portugal, before they showed their class to clinch a commanding 6-2 win in their most recent outing against Belgium.

Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes saw their efforts cancelled out by Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings respectively, before Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina all found the net to take the game away from Belgium.

There was still time for Putellas to complete her brace as she became the first player on record to score two goals and provide two or more assists in a Women’s European Championship match.

Spain know they simply have to avoid defeat against Italy to secure top spot, which would set up a quarter-final tie against Finland or Switzerland.

While a draw may do, the 2023 World Cup winners will be targeting another victory, having won each of their previous seven matches, scoring at least three goals in six of those wins.

Italy Women Women's European Championship form:

D W

Italy Women form (all competitions):

L W D W W D

Spain Women Women's European Championship form:

W W

Spain Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Italy head coach Andrea Soncin could be tempted to keep faith with the side that started the opening two group games.

That would see Roma’s Elena Linari line up in a back three with the Juventus duo of Cecilia Salvai and Martina Lenzini.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the experienced Girelli will continue to offer one of Italy’s main goal threats, having scored four goals in her last five international appearances.

Meanwhile, Spain boss Montse Tome could take Ona Batlle and Laia Aleixandri out of the lineup, with the pair just one yellow card away from missing the quarter-final.

Jana Fernandez and Maria Mendez are candidates to feature in the backline if Tome decides against risking Batlle and Aleixandri.

Aitana Bonmati may be given the chance to make her first start of the Women’s Euros in the final group game, having been restricted to substitute appearances in the opening two matches after being hospitalised with viral meningitis before the tournament.

Italy Women possible starting lineup:

Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Severini, Boattin; Caruso, Cantore, Girelli

Spain Women possible starting lineup:

Nanclares; Fernandez, Paredes, Mendez, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez

We say: Italy Women 1-3 Spain Women

Spain will carry significant momentum into their final group game against Italy, and while we think their opponents will provide a tougher test than their previous two outings, we believe La Roja will showcase their extra quality to claim a relatively comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email