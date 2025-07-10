Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between IFK Goteborg and Elfsborg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

IFK Goteborg will be bidding to make it five wins from their last six matches in the Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign at home to Elfsborg on Saturday.

The hosts are seventh in the Allsvenskan table, picking up 22 points from their opening 14 matches of the season, while Elfsborg are fourth, boasting 26 points from their 14 league fixtures this term.

Match preview

Goteborg have a record of seven wins, one draw and six defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with a total of 22 points leaving them in seventh position in the table.

Stefan Billborn's side are in impressive form, posting four wins from their last five matches in Sweden's top flight, including a 3-1 home success over Sirius last time out.

The Blue and Whites are 18-time Swedish champions, with only Malmo (24) lifting the famous trophy on more occasions, but they have not managed to finish first in the top flight since 2007.

Goteborg have a mixed record at home this season, picking up 10 points from seven matches, while Elfsborg have 10 points from their six away league games during the current campaign.

Elfsborg will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Hacken, and they are now without a victory in their last three league games, picking up just one point during that run.

The Yellow Ones have not been victorious since a 4-1 success over Halmstad at the end of May, and their recent struggles have seen them drop into fourth position in the table.

Oscar Hiljemark's side have a record of eight wins, two draws and four defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with 26 points leaving them fourth, three points behind third-placed AIK.

Elfsborg have won Sweden's top flight on six previous occasions, with their last success coming in 2012, while they have been regulars in Europe in recent years, including last season, featuring in the Europa League league phase.

IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LWWWLW

Elfsborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WWWLDL

Team News

Goteborg will again be without the services of Arbnor Mucolli on Saturday through injury.

However, the home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to their starting XI for the visit of Elfsborg.

Max Fenger has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 times in 18 appearances in all competitions, and the 23-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Elfsborg, Frederik Ihler is set to come back into the XI after featuring off the bench against Hacken last time out.

Ihler has scored seven times in 14 appearances during the current season, and it would be a surprise if there was not a spot in the starting side for the 22-year-old.

Taylor Silverholt has netted four times in 12 appearances this term, meanwhile, and he is also set to feature in the final third of the field.

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Boshesari; Eriksson, Erlingmark, Bager, Tolf; Thordarson, Kruse, Markovic; Santos, Fenger, Henitz

Elfsborg possible starting lineup:

Eriksson; Wilkstrom, Buhari, Yegbe; Hult, Thomasen, B Zeneli, Hedlund; A Zeneli, Ihler, Silverholt

We say: IFK Goteborg 1-1 Elfsborg

Goteborg will enter this match in much the better form, and they will also have home advantage, but we are expecting Elfsborg to be good enough for a share of the spoils on Saturday.

