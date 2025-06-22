Honduras vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Honduras and Curacao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Honduras and Curacao will battle for a place in the knockout stages of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as both nations face off in a decisive Group B encounter.

Only one point separates the sides ahead of kick-off, with Los Catrachos sitting second on three points and La Familia Azul just behind.

Match preview

Honduras produced the perfect response to their humiliating 6-0 defeat against Canada in their opening game by seeing off El Salvador in their second group match.

Thirty-three-year-old forward Romell Quioto opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark before substitute Dixon Ramirez sealed the result deep into stoppage time to continue a trend that has defined their year so far.

Reinaldo Rueda’s men boast a perfect record across all competitions in 2025 when leading at the break and have now won six of their eight matches during this period, losing the other two.

They will aim to replicate that strong start in their final group clash against Curacao, a side Los Catrachos have beaten only once in their previous three encounters.

That sole victory (1-0) also happened to be the only time Honduras led at half time in those meetings, and another win here could potentially see them finish top of the group should Canada drop points against El Salvador, while a defeat would mark successive group-stage exits after also falling short in 2023.

Curacao, on the other hand, endured a frustrating goalless draw against El Salvador in their opener but managed to salvage another point in dramatic fashion against Canada.

Dick Advocaat’s men fell behind early, but Jeremy Antonisse struck late into stoppage time to rescue a draw and extend their unbeaten streak across all competitions.

That run now stretches to five matches, though it would mean little without a win in their upcoming fixture – anything less would see La Familia Azul eliminated from the tournament.

However, Curacao have cause for optimism, having claimed victory in two of their three meetings against Honduras, including a 1-0 triumph in their only previous Gold Cup meeting in 2019.

That result helped La Familia Azul reach the quarter-finals that year – the last time they did so – with La Pantera Azul later forced to withdraw from the 2021 edition due to pandemic-related issues before failing to qualify for the 2023 tournament.

Team News

Honduras head coach Rueda made sweeping changes to the team that started the heavy loss to Canada, with more than half the starting XI replaced for the second match.

Aside from goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar, who kept his place between the sticks, only left-back Joseph Rosales retained his position in defence as the rest of the backline was reshuffled.

Deiby Flores maintained his role in the holding midfield position, with Kervin Arriaga dropping deeper to partner him in a double pivot.

Quioto kept his place on the flank and repaid that faith with a goal, and Rueda is likely to stick with a similar structure and personnel for this crucial encounter.

Curacao are expected to be without Juninho Bacuna and Leandro Bacuna, as both brothers are suspended for this match after accumulating yellow cards in consecutive games.

Antonisse, who netted the equaliser against Canada, is pushing for a place in the starting lineup and could feature in attack from the outset.

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Crisanto, Maldonado, Martinez, Rosales; Flores, Arriaga; Quioto, Alvarez, Rodriguez; Benguche

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus; Comenencia, Roemeratoe; Margaritha, Antonisse, Gorre; Locadia

We say: Honduras 1-1 Curacao

Although Curacao need all three points to progress, the absence of two key players could prove costly, while Honduras may opt for a more measured approach to protect their current advantage, making a draw the most likely outcome.

