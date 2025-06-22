Sports Mole previews Tuesday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Guadeloupe and Guatemala, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will be at stake Tuesday when Guadeloupe take on Guatemala on the final matchday in Group C from Shell Energy Stadium.

Les Gwada Boys are bottom of that group, losing 2-1 to Jamaica the last time out, while the Guatemalans are three points above them in third after suffering a 1-0 defeat versus Panama.

Match preview

It is now or never for Guadeloupe, who head into matchday three needing a win, a Jamaican loss and a four-goal swing to go their way if they are to advance.

Needless to say, they have no choice but to be aggressive and go for it on Tuesday, having lost their previous three matches played in this tournament.

Their odds may be long, however, they have earned a few lopsided victories over the past couple of years, winning five times since the start of 2023 by three or more goals.

Jocelyn Angloma has not suffered three successive competitive defeats as team manager since the 2021 Gold Cup, when the Guadeloupeans lost all three of their group fixtures.

That said this team have lost their last two Gold Cup contests when netting the opening goal, suffering their first defeat in that scenario on Friday since October 2023 (2-1 versus Saint Lucia).

Guadeloupe have won two of their previous three meetings against Central American opposition but lost the last such contest versus Panama on matchday one (5-2).

They kept their matchday two affair last week close, but ultimately Guatemala could not generate enough to trouble the Panamanians on Friday.

Luis Fernando Tena’s side gave up eight efforts on target to the reigning Gold Cup runners-up and only had one themselves, failing to score for the second time in their previous three games.

Coming into the final matchday, Los Mayas are behind the Jamaicans for the final place in the last eight on account of having scored one goal fewer than the Reggae Boyz.

This century Guatemala have only suffered two defeats in their final group fixtures of this competition, with the last one occurring in 2015 (1-0 versus Cuba).

The Guatemalans have gone on to lose three of their last four games when conceding the opening goal, failing to score on two of those occasions.

Los Chapines have won their previous three Gold Cup group fixtures against Caribbean opponents, including a 3-2 come-from-behind triumph on matchday three two years ago versus Guadeloupe, their first against them as they topped that group.

Guadeloupe CONCACAF Gold Cup form:

Guadeloupe form (all competitions):

Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup form:

Guatemala form (all competitions):

Team News

Between matchday one to two, Angloma made two changes to the Guadeloupean starting 11 with Zoran Moco and Steve Solvet coming in to replace Yvann Macon and Ange-Freddy Plumain.

Thierry Ambrose temporarily put his team in front against the Jamaicans after 32 minutes, his sixth with the national team in his 19th appearance.

Tena went with the same starting 11 for Guatemala from matchday one to two, though Jose Rosales, Arquimides Ordonez and Olger Escobar all made their first appearances in the 2025 tournament off the bench.

Oscar Santis who has their only goal of the competition thus far, can move into a four-way tie for seventh in all-time goals with the national team should he find the back of the net on Tuesday.

Guadeloupe possible starting lineup:

Cognard; Macon, Cavare, Saintini, Roussillon; Cadiou, Senneville, Baron; Leborgne, Ambrose, Phaeton

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Franco, Ramirez; Santis, Robles, Munoz; Lom

We say: Guadeloupe 1-1 Guatemala

Expect a spirited affair between these sides in need of a result, but neither have a difference maker capable of changing the complexion of a game.

