Preview: Girona vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Girona and Valencia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Girona's search for their first victory of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Valencia to Estadi Montilivi.

The home side are bottom of the La Liga table, picking up just three points from their first seven matches of the season, while Los Che are 12th, boasting eight points from their first seven games.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing start to the season for Girona, with the Catalan outfit yet to triumph, boasting a record of three draws and four defeats from their seven matches to collect three points.

Michel's side are at the bottom of the La Liga table, but there have been signs of progress of late, with the White and Reds only losing one of their last four in the league after starting with three straight defeats.

Girona have drawn their last two against Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao, and they will now view this match as the perfect chance to put three points on the board.

The Catalan side have actually won three of their last five La Liga matches against Valencia, but it was 1-1 when the two teams locked horns in the corresponding game last term.

Michel's side finished 16th in La Liga last season after claiming third in 2023-24, and they are currently in their fourth straight campaign at this level, which is their best-ever run in the competition.

Valencia, meanwhile, have a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats from their seven La Liga matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 12th spot in the table.

Los Che were last victorious on September 20, recording a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, and they then picked up a welcome point in a 2-2 draw with Espanyol on September 23.

However, Carlos Corberan's side will enter this match off the back of a hugely disappointing result, losing 2-1 at home to Real Oviedo last weekend, and it was a dramatic late defeat for the hosts.

Indeed, Valencia led 1-0 courtesy of a fourth-minute effort from Arnaut Danjuma, only for Real Oviedo, who finished with 10 men, to score twice in the space of two minutes late on to turn the game around.

Los Che finished 12th in La Liga last season, so there is clear room for improvement this term, but they will need to find some consistency in order to push for a top-half spot.

Girona La Liga form:

LLDLDD

Valencia La Liga form:

LWLWDL

Team News

Girona have a lengthy injury list, with Juan Carlos, David Lopez and Donny van de Beek out of the contest due to fitness problems, while Thomas Lemar, Viktor Tsygankov and Abel Ruiz are major doubts.

Vladyslav Vanat has scored once in four appearances since his arrival at the club, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 23-year-old.

Bryan Gil has featured four times since his switch from Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, and the Spaniard is again set to be in the Girona XI this weekend.

As for Valencia, no injury problems have been reported, so head coach Corberan is set to have a full squad to choose from on Saturday afternoon.

Danjuma and Hugo Duro have both scored three times during the 2025-26 campaign, and the pair will again feature in the final third of the field against Girona.

Diego Lopez has netted once this term and will feature in a wide area, while Jose Gaya and Dimitri Foulquier are set to operate in the full-back positions for Los Che.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Reis, Blind, Frances; Rincon, Witsel, Martin, Ounahi, Moreno; Vanat, Gil

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya; Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

We say: Girona 2-2 Valencia

Girona have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, and we are backing the Catalan outfit to avoid defeat once again here, but it is tough to predict a win for the hosts considering their struggles this season.

