Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Fredrikstad and Bodo/Glimt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fredrikstad and Bodo/Glimt, both aiming to build on recent victories, will come together at the Fredrikstad Stadion on Wednesday evening in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The hosts come into Wednesday's clash sitting eighth in the standings with 21 points, while the visitors are fifth in the table with 23 points.

Match preview

Fredrikstad enjoyed an encouraging first campaign back in the Norwegian Eliteserien since 2012 last term, finishing sixth in the standings with 51 points from 30 fixtures.

Andreas Hagen, hired in July 2024, would have been aiming to further improve on that record this campaign, and the Aristocrats made an initially promising start in pursuit of that goal.

Fredrikstad lost just one of their opening 10 games across all competitions and seven Eliteserien fixtures, picking up five wins and one draw in the league in that time.

However, a disappointing run followed as Hagen's men subsequently failing to win any of their next six Eliteserien outings, recording four defeats and two draws.

Fredrikstad finally snapped that streak in dramatic fashion in their most recent match, coming from 2-0 down to Molde to score four goals in the final 10 minutes as they ran out stunning 4-2 victors.

Now looking to build on that remarkable comeback win, Hagen's side will host the out-of-sorts reigning back-to-back Eliteserien champions Bodo/Glimt at Fredrikstad Stadion.

The visitors have established themselves as Norwegian football's dominant force over the past five years, lifting the Eliteserien title in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Kjetil Knutsen, who has overseen their remarkable rise having been appointed in January 2018, will be, therefore, extremely disappointed with their underwhelming form in the Eliteserien thus far this campaign.

Bodo/Glimt currently sit fifth in the table with 23 points, leaving them 13 points behind league leaders Viking FK - though Superlaget do have four games in hand on the leaders and multiple on the teams above them.

Despite their game advantage, Bodo/Glimt will have to improve on their recent inconsistent form if they are to retain their title once again, as they head into this clash with one win, one draw and one loss in their last three fixtures.

Regardless of their form, Bodo/Glimt will still be confident of securing all three points on Wednesday, especially given they have lost just two of their last 11 meetings with Fredrikstad - including five wins in that time.

Fredrikstad Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Fredrikstad form (all competitions):

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

Team News

After coming from 2-0 down to score four and secure a breathtaking 4-2 victory against Molde in their last match, Hagen may opt to name a similar team in this one.

Oskar Ohlenschlaeger was particularly productive in that clash, scoring two goals in three minutes to equalise and put them ahead, and the striker should lead the line on Wednesday.

As for Bodo/Glimt, Kasper Hogh and Ole Didrik Blomberg have starred in attack with 14 goals between them this term, and as Jens Petter Hauge finally got off the mark with a goal against Sandefjord last time out, all three should start in the forward line.

Ulrik Saltnes, Sondre Auklend and Hakon Evjen are all also likely to retain their places in midfield, especially due to the ongoing absence of Patrick Berg due to injury.

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Eid, Rafn, Fredriksen, Woledzi, Molde; Shein, Owusu, Metcalfe; Ohlenschlaeger, Holten

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Gundersen, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Evjen, Auklend, Saltnes; Hogh; Blomberg, Hauge

We say: Fredrikstad 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Fredrikstad will be buoyed from their remarkable late victory against Molde, but Bodo/Glimt have dominated this fixture and boast far superior quality across their squad, leading us to expect an away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Fredrikstad win with a probability of 37.65%. A win for Bodo/Glimt has a probability of 36.22% and a draw has a probability of 26.1%. The most likely scoreline for a Fredrikstad win is 1-0 with a probability of 9.5%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (8.31%) and 2-0 (6.35%). The likeliest Bodo/Glimt win is 0-1 (9.28%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.41%).

Previews by email