The greatest Premier League XI of all time: Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and who else?

By Andrew Delaney | 16 Dec 2025 07:00 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 19:09

For over three decades, the Premier League has been home to some of the game's greatest ever players, in all areas of the pitch.

Whether it was Jose Mourinho’s defensive monsters at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger’s invincible Arsenal side, or the incredibly consistent Manchester United squad under Sir Alex Ferguson, those teams have produced many players that can lay claim to being in the greatest Premier League XI of all time.

Here, Sports Mole have compiled the all-time Premier League XI, and a lengthy list of honourable mentions, to keep some tribal supporters somewhat happy.

© Imago

Cech was a colossus between the sticks as Chelsea won their first league title in almost half-a-century, conceding just 15 goals and keeping 25 clean sheets in the 2004-05 season, two records which still stand to this day, and the following year, Jose Mourinho’s men broke the 90-point barrier again, letting in just 22 goals, after six straight clean sheets to start the season.

Cech enjoyed a further nine years between the sticks for Chelsea, winning two more league titles in 2009-10 and 2014-15, before he made the move across London to Arsenal, where he made another 110 appearances, adding to his record PL clean sheet haul of 202.

Honourable mentions: Peter Schmeichel, Alisson, Edwin van der Sar

RB: Gary Neville

Along with the rest of the Class of 92, Neville was a consistent presence for almost two decades in the Man United team, making 400 Premier League appearances, and winning eight titles, the final two of which he claimed as club captain.

While Neville is often self-deprecating about his ability, it will be tough for any modern-day full-back to match the longevity he enjoyed at the very top, being named in the PFA Team of the Year on five separate occasions between 1996 and 2007, as well as their Team of the Century in 2007.

Honorable mentions: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cesar Azpilicueta

© Imago

With Cech already included as the goalkeeper, it is only fair to have his long-term captain in the side too, as there are many arguments to say that Terry is the greatest defender ever to play in the Premier League, winning five titles and making almost 500 league appearances in 19 years at Stamford Bridge, while also carrying a significant goal threat, with 41 PL strikes.

Terry’s most notable era was during those early days under Mourinho, when Chelsea’s defensive numbers were off the scale, playing a huge role in the club also setting a then-record Premier League points tally of 95 in 2004-05, as they won a record 29 matches in a 38-game season, conceding just 15 goals, with the Englishman at the heart of the defence.

© Imago

There is plenty of competition and debate about who ranks as the greatest Premier League centre-back ever, and Van Dijk has certainly warranted a mention in those conversations for some time now, simply due to the revolutionary impact he has had at Liverpool since moving from Southampton in 2018.

A leaky defence is what stopped Liverpool from getting over the line on many occasions in the PL era, but since the Dutchman rocked up at Anfield, two titles have been added to a glittering trophy cabinet, and being voted as the PFA and PL Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign, and getting into the Team of the Year on four separate occasions only cements his legend further.

Honourable mentions: Ricardo Carvalho, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Vincent Kompany, Sol Campbell

© Imago

In one of the toughest positions on the pitch for players to achieve longevity, Cole showcased that across a 15-year Premier League career, where he won an invincible title at Arsenal, and was part of a record-breaking season with Chelsea in 2009-10.

Cole was named England’s Player of the Year in 2010, as his marauding style of play from left-back contributed to Chelsea breaking the 100-goal barrier in the Premier League, after earning two winners medals during his time at Highbury, across a career that saw him rack up close to 400 PL appearances.

Honourable mentions: Andy Robertson, Dennis Irwin, Patrice Evra, Leighton Baines

CM: Roy Keane

© Imago

As a regular fixture in the Man United midfield for over a decade, combative Keane won seven titles at Old Trafford, earning him a spot in the PFA’s illustrious Team of the Century in 2007, while the Irishman also won the PFA and FWA Player of the Season awards for the 1999-00 campaign.

It was not just an aggressive, box-to-box style of play and his leadership qualities that made the Man United captain so important though, because he also carried a significant attacking threat too, racking up 62 goal involvements in his 366 Premier League appearances.

© Imago

With six PL winners medals locked in his cabinet, Man City legend De Bruyne is one of the division’s greatest and most successful players, with his individual haul of honours also illustrating that, being named Premier League Player of the Season twice, in 2019-20 and 2021-22, and earning a place in the FIFPRO World XI five years in a row between 2020 and 2024.

It is De Bruyne’s playmaking qualities that endeared him to City fans and neutrals alike over his decade-long spell in the Premier League, as only Ryan Giggs registered more assists in the Premier League than De Bruyne’s 119, but the Belgian managed that in just 288 matches, while also matching Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a single season.

© Imago

Being one of, if not the finest player in Chelsea’s history, Lampard’s Premier League successes grants him a place in this all-star XI too, as the hugely-talented midfielder was a consistent presence at Stamford Bridge for 13 years, scoring 177 goals across his PL career, ranking him seventh in the all-time list.

It was not just goals from those signature late runs into the box that defined Lampard as a player though, because he also registered over 100 assists in the Premier League, along with three titles, a Premier League Player of the Season award in 2004-05, and induction into the Hall of Fame, amassing over 600 appearances.

Honorable mentions: Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante, Yaya Toure, Rodri, David Silva

© Imago

Even though Ronaldo will be mostly remembered for the unprecedented levels of success he enjoyed at Real Madrid, it is important not to forget he was already at that world-class standard during his time at Man United in the mid-to-late 2000s, leading to that world-record transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese legend was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side that won three consecutive titles between 2006-07 and 2008-09, and Ronaldo played a central role in those successes, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2008 and two PL Player of the Season awards, as well as a European Golden Shoe for the 2007-08 season, when he netted an impressive 31 league goals.

© Imago

Becoming one of Man United’s greatest ever players, after bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old down the M62 at Everton, Rooney is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents English football has produced, spending 13 hugely-successful years at Old Trafford.

Rooney played 67 games for Everton and fetched a £25m fee as an 18-year-old, before winning five Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as the PL Player of the Season award in 2009-10 season, being one of just three players to date to score over 200 Premier League goals, netting 208 in his 491 appearances, while also registering a very impressive 103 assists.

FW: Thierry Henry

© Imago

After coming in at number one in our countdown of the 10 greatest Premier League players, the final spot in attack has to go to Henry, who brought unprecedented levels of success to Arsenal in eight years at the club.

Henry played a central role in the two league titles he won with the Gunners, including the memorable invincible campaign of 2003-04, as Arsenal became the first club in 115 years to achieve that feat, with the Frenchman winning the European Golden Shoe that season.

Henry repeated the trick in 2004-05 with a 25-goal season, adding to his eventual four Golden Boots, and two Player of the Season awards, while also coming second in the Ballon d’Or in 2003, during a career where he netted a whopping 175 goals in just 258 PL appearances.

Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Andy Cole, Eric Cantona, Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie

Greatest footballers, teams and managers of all time