Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Fagiano Okayama and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fagiano Okayama play host to Sanfreece Hiroshima on Saturday looking for the win that will close the gap on the top five in the J1 League table.

At a time when the home side sit in 10th position, the visitors are in fifth, albeit just six points clear of their next opponents.

Match preview

Having earned promotion to the top flight through the J2 League playoffs in 2024, Fagiano Okayama would have been delighted by simply retaining their top-flight status.

Instead, Takashi Kiyama has worked wonders to keep his side in contention for a top-half finish, and even better, with victories in their last two matches.

After edging out Yokohama F. Marinos, the bottom-placed team, by a 1-0 scoreline, a remarkable 2-1 victory was posted at the home of leaders Kashima Antlers last time out.

As a result, Fagiano now sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone and only six points adrift of the top five at a time when they have collected 11 points from six games.

However, Fagi have only prevailed from one of their last five fixtures at the JFE Harenokuni Stadium, something that needs to improve as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Sanfrecce Hiroshima can class themselves as one of the form teams in the division across an extended period having won six of their last nine fixtures.

That said, while that began with a five-game winning streak, Sanfrecce have only delivered one victory in their most recent four outings.

A 4-0 triumph was earned at 18th-placed Yokohama FC, but that was followed by losing 2-1 at home to Nagoya Grampus.

Sanfrecce boast the best defensive record in the entire division, conceding 18 times in 22 games, but their hosts have shipped just one more strike.

Fagiano Okayama J1 League form:

W D D L W W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima J1 League form:

W W D L W L

Team News

Having defeated the league leaders last time out, Fagiano could line up with the same starting XI.

Although Lucao has netted just three times in 22 games this season, the forward has contributed a goal and assist in his last two outings.

Meanwhile, Valere Germain is pushing for a recall to the Sanfrecce side, potentially in place of Ryo Germain.

Daiki Suga and Naoki Maeda are also options on the flanks or in the final third, Michael Skibbe likely to react after the recent surprise defeat to Nagoya.

Fagiano Okayama possible starting lineup:

Brodersen; Tatsuta, Kudo, Tagami; Yanagi, Fujita, Kamiya, Sato; Kimura, Esaka; Lucao

Sanfrecce Hiroshima possible starting lineup:

Osako; Nakano, Araki, Sasaki; Arai, Higashi, Kawabe, Nakamura; Maeda, V.Germain; Kinoshita

We say: Fagiano Okayama 1-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

With the two best defences in the J1 League, we do not expect many goals between these two sides. Although the visitors deserve to be regarded as the marginal favourites, a low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email