West Ham United old and new do battle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening, as Nuno Espirito Santo's Irons meet David Moyes's Everton in the Premier League.
The Toffees are yet to suffer defeat or even concede a goal at their new headquarters, while the 19th-placed Hammers have been beaten in five of their last six - form that led to Graham Potter's dismissal - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
EVERTON vs. WEST HAM
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Merlin Rohl (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto
WEST HAM
Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug
No Data Analysis info