Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 29, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Everton
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

Team News: Everton vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between Everton and West Ham United.

West Ham United old and new do battle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening, as Nuno Espirito Santo's Irons meet David Moyes's Everton in the Premier League.

The Toffees are yet to suffer defeat or even concede a goal at their new headquarters, while the 19th-placed Hammers have been beaten in five of their last six - form that led to Graham Potter's dismissal - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


EVERTON vs. WEST HAM

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Merlin Rohl (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

WEST HAM

Out: Tomas Soucek (suspended), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

