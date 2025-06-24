Sports Mole wraps up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Fred to Everton, Nicolas Raskin to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jose Maria Gimenez to Inter Miami.

Everton have reportedly made contact over a potential move for Fenerbahce midfielder Fred.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new central midfielder to replace Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Earlier this month, it was reported that David Moyes’s side had identified the former Manchester United midfielder as a transfer target.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Everton have already made contact with the player’s agent over a potential Premier League return.

However, the Toffees are reluctant to pay over the odds for a player who is entering the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are unwilling to accept an offer lower than €15m (£12.8m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend by a further year.

Wolves plotting Raskin swoop

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

The Belgium international has made 95 competitive appearances since joining Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023.

However, there appears to be doubt as to whether Raskin will still be at Ibrox for Russell Martin’s first season in charge.

According to the Daily Record, Wolves are set to enter the bidding to prise Raskin away from Rangers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Midlands club appear ready to step up their interest after keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s progress over the past 18 months.

Wolves could face competition from Aston Villa, while Rangers are willing to offer the midfielder an improved contract.

However, they may have to listen to offers if it becomes clear that Raskin is unwilling to extend his contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Inter Miami eyeing Atletico defender

Over in the USA, Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

Javier Mascherano’s side are currently preparing for Sunday’s Club World Cup last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but away from the tournament, the club’s recruitment team appear to be scouring the market for potential reinforcements.

According to Fichajes, the MLS side are eyeing a potential move for Gimenez after identifying the Atletico centre-back as a transfer target.

The report suggests that talks a currently ongoing over a transfer that would enable the Uruguayan to link up with his compatriot Luis Suarez.

Atletico are said to be open to Gimenez's departure, with the defender no longer considered a guaranteed starter at the Metropolitano.

Atleti are also expected to recruit at least one new centre-back this summer, which would knock Gimenez down the pecking order.