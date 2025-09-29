Everton and Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham United confirm their starting lineups for tonight's Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo has named his first starting lineup as West Ham United manager ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 51-year-old was appointed as the Hammers’ new head coach on Saturday morning less than 24 hours after the departure of Graham Potter, who was relieved of his duties after just nine months in charge.

West Ham sit 19th in the Premier League table after losing four of their opening five matches and Nuno has decided to make just two changes to the side that began the 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Niclas Fullkrug has been brought in to lead the attack and summer signing Soungoutou Magassa is handed his full Premier League debut in midfield; Callum Wilson and James Ward-Prowse make way as a result.

Fullkrug is joined in the final third by captain Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, while Magassa will link arms with fellow new recruit Matheus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta in the middle of the pitch.

Nuno has opted to stick with a four-man defense including Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also retains his place between the sticks.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he remains sidelined with a “stomach problem”, while Tomas Soucek is still suspended.

Moyes reverts to strong Everton XI with Gueye to reach PL milestone

As for Everton, David Moyes has stuck with the same starting lineup from the Toffees previous Premier League match - a 2-1 defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool just over a week ago – but six changes have been made to the team that began that suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wolves in the EFL Cup third round last Tuesday.

Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane will be joined in a four-man defence by left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Idrissa Gueye will make his 200th Premier League appearance for Everton and will partner James Garner in a deep-lying midfield role, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returns to operate in the number 10 position.

Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye will both start on the flanks and will provide support in the final third for central striker Beto, who is hoping to end his three-game goal drought for the Toffees.

Everton starting lineup: Pickford' O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

West Ham United starting lineup: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

Subs: Hermansen, Julio, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Scarles, Potts, Irving, Marshall

