Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Everton and West Ham United's Premier League clash on Monday.

Two teams aiming to end losing streaks will clash on Monday night when Everton welcome West Ham United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League.

The Toffees have had an encouraging start to the term but have now lost each of their last two games, while the Hammers have lost five of their six matches this season.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know on how to tune into Monday's match.

What time does Everton vs. West Ham United kick off?

The clash between Everton and West Ham United is set to kick off at 8:00pm local time in the UK.

Where is Everton vs. West Ham United being played?

The Premier League clash is being played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which became Everton's new home ground after they left the historic Goodison Park at the end of the last campaign.

How to watch Everton vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick off.

Online Streaming

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch Monday's contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on Sky Sports' social media channels during and after the match, and each club will be able to show highlights on their channels in the UK from 12am on Tuesday.

Who will win Everton vs. West Ham United?

Everton may have lost both of their last two outings, but the Toffees will undoubtedly be favourites considering their overall start compared to West Ham's miserable opening to the campaign.

While David Moyes' men have largely impressed, including picking up two wins and one draw in five league games, Graham Potter's side have lost four and won only one of their five league matches.

No team has conceded more than West Ham's 13 goals conceded in the Premier League, and with Everton yet to lose at Hill Dickinson, the Toffees are understandably expected to win.

