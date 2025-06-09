Sports Mole takes an in depth look at how England could line up for Tuesday's friendly encounter with Senegal at the City Ground.

Arsenal stars Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are among those who could come into the England starting lineup for Tuesday's friendly with Senegal at the City Ground.

England maintained their 100% record under Thomas Tuchel with a 1-0 win over Andorra on Saturday, although the underwhelming World Cup qualifying performance drew significant criticism.

After disappointing at the RCDE Stadium, the Three Lions will hope to deliver a better display when they play in front of their own fans at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Tuchel is likely to make several changes for his first friendly since taking over the reins as England boss, with Bukayo Saka set to be one of the names on the teamsheet after recovering from a fitness issue that kept him sidelined for the meeting with Andorra.

Dean Henderson could be given the chance to impress in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis-Skelly are in contention to feature at right and left-back respectively.

Levi Colwill is set to start in central defence, and he could partner his Chelsea teammate, Trevoh Chalobah, who is hoping to make his international debut following his first England call-up.

In midfield, Rice should feature in one of the two deeper roles, while Jude Bellingham could retain his place unless Tuchel opts for Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson or Gallagher.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel revealed that Saka will start at the City Ground, with the Arsenal man set to operate off the right flank in his 44th England appearance.

Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon both made substitute appearances on Saturday, and could now be given the chance to show what they can do from the first whistle.

Kane is likely to continue to spearhead England's attack, although Tuchel does have the option to hand Ivan Toney his first piece of international action since the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

England possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Chalobah, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Eze, Gordon; Kane



Ben Sully Written by

