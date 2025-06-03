The 14th edition of Soccer Aid, the world's biggest charity football match, is nearly upon us and fans are looking forward to watch celebrities and former footballers get together for yet another crunch match between England and a World XI.
Created by popstar Robbie Williams back in 2006, Soccer Aid harnesses the power of football to raise money for UNICEF to ensure that children worldwide have the best possible start in life and can grow up happy and healthy.
Soccer Aid has helped raise more than £100m for UNICEF and all those donations have supported their vital work with families, communities and trusted organisations to create and protect safe spaces for children to play.
Here, Sports Mole provides the lowdown on when and where Soccer Aid 2025 will take place, how to watch it, and which celebrities and former footballers will be participating.
When is Soccer Aid 2025? Where will it take place? How can you watch it?
© Imago
Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Sunday, June 15 and is scheduled to kickoff at 7.30pm local time.
Twelve months on from being held at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for the second time, Soccer Aid will return to familiar territory in the form of Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, for a ninth time.
Fans can still purchase tickets from Soccer Aid's official website: General admission tickets start from just £10 for children and £20 for adults (booking fees apply).
Soccer Aid will be broadcast in the UK on ITV1, ITVX and STV and there is expected to be around 90 minutes of build-up before kickoff.
You can also listen to the latest instalment of this munch-loved charity match via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
England's confirmed lineup and coaches
© Imago
Former footballers:
© Imago
Celebrities representing England:
© Imago
Coaches:
World XI confirmed lineup and coaches
© Imago
Former/current footballers:
© Imago
Celebrities representing World XI:
Coaches:
The full World XI coaching team is yet to be confirmed.
Soccer Aid commentators and presenters
© Imago
Commentators:
Sam Matterface (commentator of England games on ITV)
Iain Sterling (Comedian who will join the team on co-co
Presenters:
Dermot O'Leary (TV presenter and Soccer Aid host since 2010)
Alex Scott (Former England, Arsenal defender and TV presenter)
Both O'Leary and Scott will be joined by a host of special guests and football experts throughout the evening.
Previous Soccer Aid results:
© Imago
2006 | England 2-1 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
2008 | England 4-3 Rest of the World | Wembley Stadium
2010 | Rest of the World (7-6 pens) 2-2 England | Old Trafford
2012 | England 3-1 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
2014 | Rest of the World 4-2 England | Old Trafford
2016 | England 3-2 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
2018 | England (4-3 pens) 3-3 World XI | Old Trafford
2019 | World XI (3-1 pens) 2-2 England | Stamford Bridge
2020 | World XI (4-3 pens) 1-1 England | Old Trafford
2021 | World XI 3-0 England | Etihad Stadium
2022 | World XI (4-1 pens) 2-2 England | London Stadium
2023 | World XI 4-2 England | Old Trafford
2024 | England 6-3 World XI | Stamford Bridge