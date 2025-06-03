Sports Mole provides the lowdown on when and where Soccer Aid 2025 will take place, how to watch it, and which celebrities and former footballers will be participating.

The 14th edition of Soccer Aid, the world's biggest charity football match, is nearly upon us and fans are looking forward to watch celebrities and former footballers get together for yet another crunch match between England and a World XI.

Created by popstar Robbie Williams back in 2006, Soccer Aid harnesses the power of football to raise money for UNICEF to ensure that children worldwide have the best possible start in life and can grow up happy and healthy.

Soccer Aid has helped raise more than £100m for UNICEF and all those donations have supported their vital work with families, communities and trusted organisations to create and protect safe spaces for children to play.

When is Soccer Aid 2025? Where will it take place? How can you watch it?

© Imago

Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Sunday, June 15 and is scheduled to kickoff at 7.30pm local time.

Twelve months on from being held at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for the second time, Soccer Aid will return to familiar territory in the form of Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, for a ninth time.

Fans can still purchase tickets from Soccer Aid's official website: General admission tickets start from just £10 for children and £20 for adults (booking fees apply).

Soccer Aid will be broadcast in the UK on ITV1, ITVX and STV and there is expected to be around 90 minutes of build-up before kickoff.

You can also listen to the latest instalment of this munch-loved charity match via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.



England's confirmed lineup and coaches

© Imago

Former footballers:

Jack Wilshere © Imago Celebrities representing England:

Bear Grylls (Adventurer, TV presenter)



Dame Denise Lewis (Former GB athlete, Olympic gold medallist)



Sir Mo Farah (Former GB athlete, four-time Olympic gold medallist)



Sam Quek (Former hockey player, Olympic gold medallist, TV personality)



Louis Tomlinson (Musician) © Imago Coaches:

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)



Tyson Fury (former world champion boxer)



Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)



Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

World XI confirmed lineup and coaches © Imago Former/current footballers:



Kheira Hamraoui (currently a free agent)



Nadia Nadim (currently plays for AC Milan)



Nemanja Vidic © Imago Celebrities representing World XI:



Tony Bellew (former world champion Boxer)



Bryan Habana (Former World Cup-winning Rugby Union player)



Dermot Kennedy (Musician, half time performer)



Gorka Marquez (Strictly Come Dancing professional)



Livi Sheldon (Diamond from Gladiators)



Big Zu (Musician, TV personality) Coaches: