Sports Mole provides the lowdown on when and where Soccer Aid 2025 will take place, how to watch it, and which celebrities and former footballers will be participating.

The 14th edition of Soccer Aid, the world's biggest charity football match, is nearly upon us and fans are looking forward to watch celebrities and former footballers get together for yet another crunch match between England and a World XI.

Created by popstar Robbie Williams back in 2006, Soccer Aid harnesses the power of football to raise money for UNICEF to ensure that children worldwide have the best possible start in life and can grow up happy and healthy.

Soccer Aid has helped raise more than £100m for UNICEF and all those donations have supported their vital work with families, communities and trusted organisations to create and protect safe spaces for children to play.

Here, Sports Mole provides the lowdown on when and where Soccer Aid 2025 will take place, how to watch it, and which celebrities and former footballers will be participating.

When is Soccer Aid 2025? Where will it take place? How can you watch it?

General image of Old Trafford on May 25, 2025© Imago

Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Sunday, June 15 and is scheduled to kickoff at 7.30pm local time.

Twelve months on from being held at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for the second time, Soccer Aid will return to familiar territory in the form of Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, for a ninth time.

Fans can still purchase tickets from Soccer Aid's official website: General admission tickets start from just £10 for children and £20 for adults (booking fees apply).

Soccer Aid will be broadcast in the UK on ITV1, ITVX and STV and there is expected to be around 90 minutes of build-up before kickoff.

You can also listen to the latest instalment of this munch-loved charity match via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

England's confirmed lineup and coaches

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney on October 5, 2024© Imago

Former footballers:

  • Jermain Defoe
  • Toni Duggan
  • Joe Hart
  • Steph Houghton
  • Aaron Lennon
  • Gary Neville
  • Wayne Rooney
  • Paul Scholes
  • Jill Scott
  • Jack Wilshere

    Sir Mo Farah and Vicky McClure celebrate with the Soccer Aid trophy on June 9, 2024© Imago

    Celebrities representing England:

  • Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)
  • Alex Brooker (TV personality)
  • Angry Ginge (YouTuber)
  • Tom Grennan (Musician)
  • Bear Grylls (Adventurer, TV presenter)
  • James Nelson-Joyce (Actor)
  • Dame Denise Lewis (Former GB athlete, Olympic gold medallist)
  • Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)
  • Sir Mo Farah (Former GB athlete, four-time Olympic gold medallist)
  • Sam Quek (Former hockey player, Olympic gold medallist, TV personality)
  • Sam Thompson (TV personality)
  • Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

    Tyson Fury in October 2024.© Imago

    Coaches:

  • Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)
  • Tyson Fury (former world champion boxer)
  • Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)
  • Vicky McClure (Actor)
  • Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

    World XI confirmed lineup and coaches

    Manchester United's Edwin van der Sar and Nemanja Vidic on April 26, 2011© Imago

    Former/current footballers:


  • Leonardo Bonucci
  • Robbie Keane
  • Harry Kewell
  • Kaylyn Kyle
  • Kheira Hamraoui (currently a free agent)
  • Nadia Nadim (currently plays for AC Milan)
  • Carlos Tevez
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • Nemanja Vidic

    Tony Bellew on June 9, 2024© Imago

    Celebrities representing World XI:


  • Noah Beck (TV personality, actor)
  • Tony Bellew (former world champion Boxer)
  • Tobi Brown (Sidemen influencer)
  • Martin Compston (Actor)
  • Richard Gadd (Actor/comedian)
  • Bryan Habana (Former World Cup-winning Rugby Union player)
  • Dermot Kennedy (Musician, half time performer)
  • Gorka Marquez (Strictly Come Dancing professional)
  • Livi Sheldon (Diamond from Gladiators)
  • Billy Wingrove (Football freestyler)
  • Big Zu (Musician, TV personality)

    Coaches:

  • Peter Schmeichel

    The full World XI coaching team is yet to be confirmed.

    Soccer Aid commentators and presenters

    Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott on June 11, 2023© Imago

    Commentators:

    Sam Matterface (commentator of England games on ITV)
    Iain Sterling (Comedian who will join the team on co-co

    Presenters:

    Dermot O'Leary (TV presenter and Soccer Aid host since 2010)
    Alex Scott (Former England, Arsenal defender and TV presenter)

    Both O'Leary and Scott will be joined by a host of special guests and football experts throughout the evening.

    Previous Soccer Aid results:

    Usain Bolt is challenged by Danny Dyer during Soccer Aid on June 9, 2024© Imago

    2006 | England 2-1 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
    2008 | England 4-3 Rest of the World | Wembley Stadium
    2010 | Rest of the World (7-6 pens) 2-2 England | Old Trafford
    2012 | England 3-1 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
    2014 | Rest of the World 4-2 England | Old Trafford
    2016 | England 3-2 Rest of the World | Old Trafford
    2018 | England (4-3 pens) 3-3 World XI | Old Trafford
    2019 | World XI (3-1 pens) 2-2 England | Stamford Bridge
    2020 | World XI (4-3 pens) 1-1 England | Old Trafford
    2021 | World XI 3-0 England | Etihad Stadium
    2022 | World XI (4-1 pens) 2-2 England | London Stadium
    2023 | World XI 4-2 England | Old Trafford
    2024 | England 6-3 World XI | Stamford Bridge

    Written by
    Oliver Thomas
