Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Walter Benitez to Crystal Palace, Andy Irving to Celtic and Max Aarons to Rangers.

Crystal Palace are reportedly on the verge of signing PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

The Argentine has made 134 competitive appearances and won five trophies since joining PSV in the summer of 2022.

However, he is on the brink of ending his successful stint at Philips Stadion, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

According to BBC Sport, the 32-year-old goalkeeper is on the verge of joining Palace on a free transfer.

The report states that Benitez has already passed his medical, and will be confirmed as a Palace player once all the paperwork is finalised.

Benitez will replace USA international Matt Turner, who has returned to Nottingham Forest following the end of his loan spell.

The experienced shot-stopper will do his utmost to challenge England international Dean Henderson for the number one spot at Selhurst Park.

Celtic targeting West Ham midfielder

In Scotland, Celtic are reportedly set to step up their efforts to sign West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving.

The Hammers signed Irving from Austria Klagenfurt two years ago, before he immediately returned on loan to the Austrian club for the 2023-24 season.

Irving was integrated into the West Ham squad for the 2024-25 campaign, although he struggled to gain regular playing time and was restricted to 10 Premier League appearances.

West Ham appear keen to offload the 25-year-old this summer, especially as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

According to Mick Brown for Football Insider, Celtic are ready to offer the former Hearts man a route back to Scotland this summer.

The Scottish champions are ready to accelerate their pursuit, having identified the Scotland international as one of their top midfield targets.

Irving would add to Brendan Rodgers’s central midfield options, which include Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Paulo Bernardo.

Rangers enquire for Bournemouth defender

Celtic's bitter rivals, Rangers, have reportedly initiated contact over a potential move to sign Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons.

After recently appointing Russell Martin as their head coach, Rangers will be keen to give their new boss a squad capable of mounting a serious challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

According to Sky Sports News, Rangers are looking to strengthen their right-back options with the addition of Bournemouth's Aarons.

The report claims that the Gers have made contact with the Cherries over a potential deal, although it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement over a move.

Rangers want to sign Aarons on a loan deal, while Bournemouth would rather offload the defender on a permanent transfer.

Aarons has returned to the South Coast club after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Spanish side Valencia.

The 25-year-old does not feature in Andoni Iraola's plans despite having a long-term contract until the summer of 2029.

In addition to Rangers, the former Norwich City man is attracting interest from Championship clubs and teams from abroad.