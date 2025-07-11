Crystal Palace announce the signing of a £2m replacement for Ben Chilwell who becomes Oliver Glasner's second new arrival of the summer.

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Croatia international Borna Sosa from Ajax for a reported £2m.

The 27-year-old left-sided wing-back completed a medical earlier this week and has since put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Selhurst Park until June 2028.

Sosa becomes Oliver Glasner’s second signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of goalkeeper Walter Benitez last week.

The Eagles have swooped for Sosa following the departure of Ben Chilwell, who spent the second half of last season on loan from Chelsea, and the Croatian will add depth and competition for Tyrick Mitchell.

“I'm very excited to join Crystal Palace. I've heard so many good things about the club,” Sosa told the club’s official website. “I cannot wait to meet the players, the staff, and all of the fans, because I've heard so many good things. I'm very, very excited to be here.”

Sosa “curious” and “excited” ahead of Premier League challenge

Sosa has been capped 26 times by Croatia and started five of his nation’s seven games during their impressive run to third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He began his club career with boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb and then spent five years with Bundesliga side Stuttgart where he recorded 35 assists in in 115 appearances, including 10 assists in the 2020-21 German top-flight campaign.

Sosa joined Dutch giants Ajax in September 2023, featuring 25 times across domestic and European competitions, before spending last season on loan at Torino, making 19 Serie A appearances for a side who finished 11th in the table.

Having gained experience in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy in recent years, Sosa is now ready to test himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

“I think everybody agrees it is the best league in the world,” Sosa told Palace TV. “With so many exciting and good games. I can’t wait to see the stadiums and experience the atmosphere. I’m excited.

“I'm curious about the speed of the game that everybody speaks about in the Premier League. I've heard also a lot of comparisons with the Bundesliga because it's a little bit similar [style of] football.



Sosa hopes to give fans “some interesting moments” at Palace

“So, I'm looking forward to the speed of the matches. I want to see how it really looks like because it feels, when you watch on television, that every game is like a show.

“The coach, Oliver has told me a lot of good things about the fans. He said that they’re really positive and that the atmosphere is unbelievably loud in the stadium.”

Sharing what he intends to bring to Palace, Sosa said: “I’m a player who likes to attack, to bring crosses, to make a lot of actions. I like games that go up and down, with lots of things going on.

“In this team, I hope I will be able to give them [the supporters] some interesting moments during my time here.

"I want to be remembered as a player who gave everything he could for this club, because I think at the end of the day this is the most important thing.

"Every player has good days and bad days, but the most important thing is to give the maximum you are able to, then mostly the results will be positive."

It remains to be seen whether Sosa will be involved in Palace’s first pre-season friendly of the summer against Millwall on Saturday lunchtime.