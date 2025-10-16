Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to extend their unbeaten league run to 10 matches, pace-setting Coventry City welcome Blackburn Rovers to The Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Sky Blues blitzed through all of their opponents prior to the international break, whereas the Rovers limped towards the two-week pause after a string of worrying results.

Match preview

After clinching playoff finishes in two of the last three campaigns, Coventry City are in the conversation for automatic promotion to the Premier League during the early stages of 2025-26, with the East Midlands outfit flexing their second-tier muscles on the rest of the division.

Since the highly-respectable goalless draw with M69 rivals Leicester City on September 20, the Sky Blues have moved up the gears to become a frightening force in the Championship, winning each of their last three contests by an aggregate scoreline of 12-0.

Crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday were the latest victims of Frank Lampard's winning machine on October 4 at Hillsborough, where a first-half Brandon Thomas-Asante brace set the tone for the visitors to pick up a handsome Yorkshire success, winning by five goals.

Left as the only unbeaten side in the division heading into a flurry of October fixtures, Coventry are sitting pretty at the summit of the Championship standings, one point ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough and three points ahead of Leicester City in third.

A constant nuisance - when fit and available - for second-tier defences since his summer 2023 arrival from Antalyaspor in Turkey, Haji Wright has stepped up into another level of goalscoring form this campaign, with the American marksman netting eight goals in nine appearances so far.

Following three straight Championship defeats at Ewood Park to commence the 2025-26 season, Blackburn Rovers picked up their first result in front of their Lancashire faithful prior to the October international break, sharing the league spoils with Stoke City.

Blossoming into one of the best right wingers in the division this term, Netherlands Under-21s international Million Manhoef fired the Potters into the lead last time out, however a first goal in the colours of the Rovers for substitute Augustus Kargbo forced a draw.

After winning just one of their last five second-tier contests, Blackburn head coach Valerien Ismael is coming under increased pressure at Ewood Park, with his troops sitting precariously above the relegation zone in 21st, one point ahead of Oxford United in 22nd.

Ahead of a daunting trip to the base of the league leaders this weekend, Rovers will take some confidence from their recent history of positive results on the road this season, with the Lancashire outfit beating both Hull City and Watford without conceding a goal.

Likely to come up against a wave of Sky Blues attacks in the East Midlands, Todd Cantwell represents the creative outlet for Blackburn, with the former Rangers man experienced at this level, lifting the Championship title twice with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

Coventry City Championship form: D D D W W W

Coventry City form (all competitions): D D D W W W

Blackburn Rovers Championship form: W L W L L D

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions): W L W L L D

Team News

Talking of creative forces, Coventry's Jack Rudoni is set to be sidelined until the end of October because of a calf injury sustained in September.

The Sky Blues' options in midfield are limited further by the absence of Josh Eccles, who missed the demolition of Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Goalkeeper Oliver Dovin remains as a long-term absentee, meaning that summer arrival Carl Rushworth will be looking to keep his sixth Championship clean sheet of the season.

Also an off-season arrival to the second tier, Blackburn's Moussa Baradji is yet to kick a competitive ball owing to a foot injury sustained last month.

A free transfer from Plymouth Argyle in January, ex-Leeds United stalwart Adam Forshaw has not featured in the Championship so far this term because of a muscular problem.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Allen, Grimes, Sakamoto; Simms, Wright,Thomas-Asante

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Miller, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Tronstad, Gardner-Hickman, Kargbo, Cantwell, Hedges; Ohashi

We say: Coventry City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

After a string of handsome victories, Coventry will be hoping that their upwards trajectory continues following the international break.

Blackburn have relied on away matches for the majority of their Championship points this term, however it is unlikely that a positive result will be enjoyed in the East Midlands this weekend.

