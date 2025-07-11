Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Corinthians and Bragantino, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Corinthians will hope to halt their winless run when they welcome Bragantino this weekend for Brasileiro Serie A action.

The hosts have failed to claim victory in each of their last three league outings, while Massa Bruta are eyeing the perfect response following a disappointing showing in their most recent match.

Match preview

A household name in Brazilian football, Corinthians enjoyed a rich spell of success between 1990 and 2017, a golden era during which they lifted a host of trophies, including seven Brasileiro titles.

However, since their most recent league triumph eight years ago, Timao have resembled a shadow of their former self, managing just two Copa Libertadores qualifications and finishing no higher than a Copa Sudamericana spot in the remaining campaigns.

Dorival Junior’s men have not found much rhythm this term either, with a mixed return of four wins, four draws and four defeats from their 12 matches, leaving them 10th in the standings with 16 points.

Not particularly potent in the final third, Corinthians have scored only 13 goals in the league so far and have failed to register more than one in each of their last five fixtures, while they have conceded a total of 15 in the top flight in 2025.

Their latest outing saw them play out a 1-1 draw away to Gremio, with the result marking a third straight stalemate in the Serie A for the Sao Paolo club — but with a far stronger record at home, they will fancy their chances of snapping that sequence on familiar soil.

Four victories from six league matches at Neo Química Arena offer cause for optimism, though Corinthians have not had the best of fortunes in recent clashes against Bragantino, failing to win any of their last three meetings across all competitions — all of which took place at this very venue.

The visitors arrive with their momentum stalled following a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Bahia — a result that abruptly ended a three-match winning run across all competitions.

Despite that setback, there is no denying Bragantino’s improvement from last season, when they narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 16th and just two points clear of the drop.

Fernando Seabra’s men have emerged as early contenders in the title race this term, having picked up 23 points from seven wins, two draws and three defeats, placing them third and just a point off the top.

Although not the most free-scoring side, with only 14 goals to their name, Bragantino have carved out a winning formula through grit and discipline — five of their seven victories have come via 1-0 scorelines, and tellingly, they have only claimed three points once in a game that they conceded.

That pattern suggests that their chances of success this weekend may again rest on a resilient defensive showing, and with three wins from five away league games (D1, L1), there is every reason to believe Braga will pose a serious threat in Sao Paulo.

Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Gustavo Henrique (hernia), Raniele (thigh) and Yuri Alberto, with all three sidelined due to injury.

Suspensions will also rule out midfielder Breno Bidon and defender Andre Ramalho Silva, both of whom picked up their third bookings of the campaign in the draw against Gremio.

Bragantino will also be missing a key man in right back Jose Hurtado, who is serving a suspension following a straight red card in the loss to Bahia.

The visitors also have injury concerns, with Fabricio, Henry Mosquera and Juninho Capixaba all ruled out due to thigh problems, while forward Fernando remains sidelined with a knee issue.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Torres, Caca, Angileri; Ryan, Maycon, Martinez, Garro; Magno, Marrero

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Mendes, Henrique, Rodriguez, Guilherme; Gabriel, Ramires, Jhon; Barbosa, Sasha, Vinicinho

We say: Corinthians 1-1 Bragantino

With Corinthians boasting strong home form and Bragantino proving difficult to break down on the road, a low-scoring draw looks to be the most plausible outcome in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

