Sports Mole previews Monday's COSAFA Cup clash between Comoros and Botswana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Botswana get their 2025 COSAFA Cup campaign underway when they go head to head with Comoros in Group D at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Monday.

Having picked up an opening-day victory over Zambia on Friday, Les Coelacantes could clinch top spot and the ticket to the knockout stages with a win here as they lead the way in one of the tournament’s two three-team groups.



Match preview

Comoros picked up a huge result in their quest for consecutive knockout-stage appearances in the COSAFA Cup as they secured a 1-0 victory over Zambia at the Free State Stadium on Friday.

Athletico Marseille man Ibrahim Madi struck one minute after the half-hour mark to put Comoros in front before they turned in a resilient defensive display to repel the Chipolopolo and secure all three points.

Prior to Friday’s victory, Comoros snapped their run of three back-to-back defeats in their final outing of the international break back in March, when they edged out Chad 1-0 at the zx in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Stefano Cusin’s men have picked up four wins and lost two of their six games in the World Cup qualifiers to collect 12 points and sit second in Group I, three points behind first-placed Ghana and two above Madagascar just below the playoff spot.

Comoros, who find themselves on the cusp of securing the knockout-stage ticket in Group D of the COSAFA Cup, will aim to improve on their performances from last year, when they fell short in the third-place playoff after losing on penalties to Mozambique.

10 weeks on from their last outings, Botswana boss Morena Ramoreboli will hope his side can fly out of the blocks on Monday as they launch their quest for a first-ever COSAFA Cup title, having finished as runners-up in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

The Zebras have failed to go past the group stages of the S in each of the last two years, finishing second in Group A back in 2023 before claiming just two points from a possible nine to crash out as the last-placed team in the group standings last year.

However, Botswana head into Monday’s crunch tie in solid form, having picked up three wins and two draws from their last six outings across all competitions — their only defeat in that time came in March, when they were beaten 3-1 by Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ramoreboli’s men have been decent in the race for a World Cup spot as they have picked up three wins and lost three of their six games in Group G to sit third in the table with nine points, three adrift of second-placed Mozambique in the playoff spot.

Botswana, who are 136th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, kick off their COSAFA Cup campaign against an opposing side who have failed to win three of their previous four encounters, including two back-to-back defeats in their two clashes since March 2016.

Comoros COSAFA Cup form:





W





Comoros form (all competitions):





W



L



L



L



W



W





Botswana form (all competitions):





W



W



D



D



L



W





Team News

Off the back of a solid defensive display in Friday’s opener against Zambia, we expect Cusin to name an unchanged back four, with Nassim Ahmed, Yannis Kari, Idirs Mohamed and Dine Ali shielding goalkeeper Naime Said Mchindra between the sticks once again.

Haslane Alfonsi Ahmed set up the winner time out and should team up with Zainou Dine Mohamed and Affane Said Djambae at the centre of the park while Ibrahim Madi, Ibroihim Youssouf and Kassim Hadji should form Les Coelacantes' front three.

Botswana secured a 2-0 victory over Somalia in their World Cup qualifying clash last time out thanks to Gape Mohutsiwa and Mothusi Johnson, and they should retain their roles in the XI on Monday.

Ramoreboli has also named the Opara United trio of Lesenya Malapela, Ricky Rathogo and striker Eric Ookame in the COSAFA Cup squad while Gaborone United’s Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Thabo Maponda have also been included in the team.

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Mchindra; N Ahmed, Kari, I Mohamed, Ali; A Ahmed, Djambae, D Mohamed; Youssouf, Madi, Hadji

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Malapela; Simon, Mangwedi, Segopolo, Johnson; Phiri, Modingwane; Setsile, Ookame, Lemme; Semadi

We say: Comoros 2-1 Botswana

Defeat here could spell yet another early exit from the COSAFA Cup for Botswana and we expect them to go all in search of maximum points. Comoros showed their mettle against a more experienced Zambia side last time out and we predict they will build on that momentum and secure a narrow victory at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Comoros win with a probability of 51.63%. A draw has a probability of 29.3% and a win for Botswana has a probability of 19.08%. The most likely scoreline for a Comoros win is 1-0 with a probability of 18.43%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (11.82%) and 2-1 (7.77%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 0-0 (14.37%), while for a Botswana win it is 0-1 (9.44%).

