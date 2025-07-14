Preview: Club America vs Club Tijuana - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Liga MX clash between Club America and Club Tijuana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Club America and Club Tijuana will square off at the Estadio Azteca in a Liga MX clash on July 17, 2025.

Both sides made contrasting starts to the 2025-26 season, and this encounter promises to be another tight battle based on their recent history.

Match preview

This fixture has produced drama and goals in equal measure over the years, and Wednesday night in Mexico City should be no different. These two sides have met 31 times in recent seasons, with America claiming 16 victories, Tijuana winning six, and nine games ending in a draw.

Intriguingly, the last three meetings have ended level, including a 1-1 draw in their most recent clash in January 2025, which continued a run of three straight stalemates in the Mexican top flight.

Andre Jardine's men are still adjusting after a busy summer and a frustrating conclusion to the previous campaign. After a strong push to reach the playoffs last term, they fell short, finishing eighth in the standings with 27 points.

Their most recent performances have lacked consistency, as highlighted by their recent 1-1 draw with FC Juarez on the opening day of the 2025-26 campaign. Club America dominated large spells but ultimately failed to kill off the game, which has been a recurring theme.

Defensively, the Eagles have looked vulnerable in recent months, with lapses of concentration proving costly. From their last six matches in all competitions, they have won only one, with three draws and two defeats. The loss to Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup playoff and a pair of underwhelming showings against Toluca in the playoffs illustrated their current struggles.

That said, there were signs of attacking promise in friendlies against Puebla and Cancun, and they will hope a return to the Azteca brings some stability.

Tijuana, meanwhile, have come into the new season with momentum and belief. A seventh-place finish last term with 29 points gave them a platform to build on, and they started the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Queretaro.

Although that victory came courtesy of an own goal, Sebastian Abreu's side were well-organised and committed throughout, and they have now won five of their last six league games stretching back to March 2025.

The visitors' recent form suggests they will not be overawed by the trip to Mexico City. Tijuana have claimed wins over the likes of San Luis, Mazatlan, and Monterrey in recent months, showing greater attacking intent and compact defensive shape. They also secured a 2-1 friendly victory against Costa Rican side Herediano, which further underlined their sharpness heading into the new campaign.

Despite their impressive run, the Xolos know they have to improve their away record. Past visits to the Azteca have yielded little success, but they can take heart from their recent performances against America, particularly the three consecutive league draws in 2024 and early 2025. The fact that three of their last six meetings have involved red cards also adds to the intensity this fixture usually brings.

Abreu has instilled a 4-1-4-1 structure that prioritises discipline in midfield and quick transitions. The balance between defensive cover and attacking thrust has improved markedly, and with players like Kelvin Castaneda and Andre Preciado providing width, they will aim to exploit any gaps in America's three-man defence.

Team News

Club America are expected to continue in their 3-4-3 formation under Andre Jardine. Rodriguez Cota should retain his place between the posts, while a back three of Sebastian Caceres, Igor Lichnovsky, and Cristian Borja is likely.

The midfield will feature Cervantes and Orquin, flanked by wingers Bryan Rodriguez and Diego Espinoza. Zendejas, who scored in the last match, should support Rodrigo Aguirre in attack. Erick Sanchez will miss the game through suspension after his red card against Juarez.

Tijuana, on the other hand, are likely to retain the 4-1-4-1 shape that brought them success last time out. Antonio Rodriguez is tipped to be in goal, shielded by a back four of Rafael Fernandez, Jackson Porozo, Unai Bilbao, and Jesus Vega.

Inigo Tona will sit in front of the defence, with Rodrigo Arciga and Kelvin Castaneda providing central presence. Preciado and Mora should offer pace from wide areas, while Nicholson leads the line. Key options from the bench include Joe Corona and Domingo Blanco.

Club America possible starting lineup:

Cota; Caceres, Lichnovsky, Borja; Rodriguez, Cervantes, Orquin, Espinoza; Zendejas, Aguirre, Sanchez

Club Tijuana possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Fernandez, Porozo, Bilbao, Vega; Tona; Arciga, Castaneda, Preciado, Mora; Nicholson

We say: Club America 1-1 Club Tijuana

Recent history suggests this clash is often closely fought, with three straight draws between the two sides. While Club America will be eager to earn their first league win of the new season at home, Tijuana have shown more cohesion and momentum.

With the hosts missing a key midfielder in Sanchez and still ironing out structural issues, the visitors could come away with another hard-fought point.

