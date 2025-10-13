Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Ronald Araujo's situation at Barcelona ahead of potential swoops during the 2026 summer transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo next summer.

The Blues have a recent record of eyeing up South American talent, with the West Londoners one of many clubs said to be keen on Brazilian youngster Rayan from Vasco da Gama.

Enzo Maresca's troops have made an inconsistent start to the 2025-26 Premier League term following their Club World Cup success over the summer.

Chelsea defied all pre-tournament expectations to triumph in the United States, smashing Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the New York final.

Prior to the October international break, the Blues enjoyed a barnstorming Stamford Bridge success, beating champions Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League.

Chelsea eyeing summer move for Barca star Araujo?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are clear on their transfer strategy ahead of the transfer windows approaching next calendar year.

The report claims that central defence has been earmarked as a priority area for reinforcement, after the Blues failed to sign a centre-back this summer.

It is understood that the World champions are eyeing up a move for Barcelona star Araujo, who is unlikely to be available in January.

As a result, it is believed that Maresca's side will make a swoop for the Uruguay international next summer, given that Barca's financial situation has not improved.

Adding further complication to a possible deal for Chelsea, Premier League rivals Liverpool are also known to be keen on 24-time international Araujo.

Chelsea's defensive woes

In an ideal world, Chelsea would bring Araujo to Stamford Bridge in the New Year, with the Blues battling against a wave of defensive injuries so far this season.

A future star for England, Levi Colwill picked up a campaign-concluding knee problem at the beginning of 2025-26, weakening Maresca's options at the back.

Additionally, the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo have struggled with respective fitness issues, forcing Chelsea's hand in terms of team selection.