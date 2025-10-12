Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur supposedly receive a boost in their efforts to sign a 19-year-old Brazilian attacker who rejected Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have apparently been handed a boost in their efforts to secure a deal for Vasco da Gama starlet Rayan in 2026.

The 19-year-old is thought to have attracted glances from multiple Premier League clubs after his rise to fame in Brazil, where he has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Labelled a 'jewel' of the South American footballing landscape, Rayan has nine goals alone in the 2025 Brasileiro season, including five in his last four appearances.

The 2006-born winger - who is most comfortable on the right-hand side of the attack - has also struck two goals in 11 appearances for Brazil's Under-20 side, and interest in his services has naturally grown.

Vasco are in a precarious position when it comes to Rayan's future, as he is only under contract with the club until New Year's Eve 2026, and an exit is supposedly now seen as 'inevitable'.

Chelsea, Tottenham-linked Rayan 'unlikely' to remain with Vasco

According to ESPN - via O Dia - the teenager is increasingly unlikely to remain with Vasco da Gama after 2026, and there is a 'good chance' that he will be on the move to a European club in the coming months.

The Brazilian side have therefore started to lay out their price demands to interested clubs, and they would ideally like to pocket €30m (£26.1m) through a possible sale in 2026, but the price could be driven down.

The report adds that Vasco may be willing to accept a total package of around €25m (£21.8m), made up of a fixed fee of €20m (£17.4m) and €5m (£4.4m) in performance-related add-ons.

Such an amount would not prove challenging for teams of Chelsea or Spurs' calibre, but they are not the only English or indeed European teams pursuing Rayan's signature.

Which clubs could rival Chelsea, Spurs for Rayan transfer?

The first expressions of interest in Rayan supposedly came from Saudi Arabia, as Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr announced their intentions to bring him to the Middle East.

However, the Brazil Under-20 international rejected the chance to link up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he is determined to make a name for himself in Europe over the next several years.

Clubs from Portugal, Spain and Italy have also been linked with Vasco's teenage talent; Porto and Fiorentina supposedly came forward with offers, but Vasco were left dissatisfied on both occasions and rejected the bids.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are understood to have made a 'concrete approach' for Rayan, but they abandoned their pursuit once they struck a deal with Manchester United for Antony.

However, Chelsea and Spurs must still fend off the threat of Aston Villa to capture the winger, whose shooting ability is rumoured to have caught the eye of Unai Emery and co.