Sunderland are reportedly considering a move to re-sign Chelsea and Spain youngster Marc Guiu during the January transfer window.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing former striker Marc Guiu from Chelsea in January.

The 19-year-old secured a loan switch to the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window and even managed a few appearances for the Black Cats.

However, following the hamstring injury suffered by Liam Delap, Chelsea deemed themselves short of options at the top end of the pitch.

As a result, Guiu was ordered to an immediate return to Stamford Bridge, where Enzo Maresca's side secured a victory over Liverpool last weekend.

It looked as if the Blues and the Reds were set to share the spoils of the Premier League match, before Estevao bagged a last-minute winner for the hosts.

Sunderland want Chelsea man Guiu back?

According to GIVEMESPORT, Sunderland could be preparing to enter the race for the services of a former player during the January window.

The report claims that the Black Cats are keen on securing the talents of Guiu in the New Year, when he will be available for a specific transfer.

Having featured for both Sunderland and Chelsea in competitive matches during 2025-26, the Spaniard is unable to play for any other clubs this season.

As a result, Guiu's only plausible route to regular game time seems to be a January switch back to the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats.

It is believed that the 19-year-old is growing 'increasingly fed up' of his lack of match minutes at Stamford Bridge so far this campaign.

Guiu's Chelsea problem

Despite Delap being out of action because of his hamstring issues, Guiu is still well down Maresca's pecking order in West London.

A £60m addition from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer, Joao Pedro has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, claiming a spot in attack.

Guiu has even failed to earn substantial playing time when Maresca has opted to rotate, with youngster Tyrique George starting the Champions League win over Benfica last month.