Real Madrid are reportedly interested in trying to tempt Chelsea into the quick sale of one of their defenders in 2026.

Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid.

At the start of the year, Chelsea agreed a deal for the 20-year-old before allowing him to remain at Strasbourg for the remainder of 2024-25.

Despite making an appearance at the Club World Cup, Sarr is currently spending another year at the Ligue 1 outfit ahead of potentially being integrated into Enzo Maresca's squad during the winter or summer transfer window.

At a time when Chelsea are struggling for a consistent partnership in the middle of their backline, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Sarr could return to Stamford Bridge in January.

Nevertheless, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid have taken a liking to the prospect and are considering an approach.

Real Madrid considering Sarr move

The report suggests that Los Blancos scouts have already been assessing the capabilities of the France Under-20 international ahead of a possible bid.

Real Madrid chiefs are seemingly of the opinion that Sarr's playing style is similar to other centre-backs that have established themselves as some of the best across Europe.

At this point in time, Sarr has only made 35 appearances in Ligue 1, but the hope is that his career will continue on an upward trajectory this campaign with Strasbourg also participating in the Conference League.

Although Real Madrid hold a strong interest, it is suggested that it make take multiple market movements for any deal to come to fruition.

That is despite the La Liga giants being in a position where they need to refresh their central-defensive options, a consequence of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both potentially leaving during the summer.

Would Chelsea give any thought to Sarr sale?

Having paid just over £12m to sign Sarr, there is the feeling that Chelsea have gotten superb value for money, and it would take something extravagant for Blues officials to consider a sale.

Given the recent struggles of Maresca's defence, Sarr's chances of being used by the West Londoners this season have greatly increased.

There is a plan in place for Sarr to become a first-teamer sooner rather than later, emphasised by his contract running until 2033.

Therefore, Real Madrid may need to look elsewhere if they are not prepared to more than triple what Chelsea paid for Sarr earlier this year.