A Premier League giant is reportedly eager to secure the signature of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos in 2026.

Manchester United reportedly have ambitions to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos during one of the next two transfer windows.

Ruben Amorim is currently spearheading an upturn in fortunes at Old Trafford with the Red Devils having won three successive matches in the Premier League.

As a result, United sit just two points adrift of second-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

United are currently flourishing with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the centre of midfield, while Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are available as backup.

However, as per Football Insider, there is a determination behind the scenes to strengthen their engine room with the addition of Santos.

Man United planning Santos approach

The report suggests that Man United hope to capitalise on the Brazil international only being viewed as fourth in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

Although the former Strasbourg loan star has made 11 appearances in all competitions this campaign, only four have come from the starting lineup with two being in the EFL Cup.

Nevertheless, speaking on the 'Inside Track' podcast, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested that Chelsea are prepared to reject any offers that are made.

He said: "I would be very surprised if Chelsea would even consider letting Andrey Santos go, especially to a Premier League rival in Man United.

"He’s a top young player, he’s very highly regarded within the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge. He had a very good season on loan at Strasbourg and has come back into the Chelsea side this season.

“The problem for Andrey Santos is that he’s got two world-class midfielders ahead of him, in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. If they’re both fit, they will start most games."

Would Chelsea reconsider Santos stance?

As mentioned, Caicedo and Fernandez are viewed as first-choice picks by Maresca, while Romeo Lavia is next in line when fit.

Santos possesses the kind of attributes where he will always be viewed as an effective option by Maresca, yet may never become a key player at Stamford Bridge.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea paid no more than £13m when signing Santos from Vasco Da Gama and they would expect to at least double that figure if they ever sold the 21-year-old.

That is something that may come under consideration if they ever run into more issues with the Premier League's or UEFA's financial regulations.