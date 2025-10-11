Chelsea forward Marc Guiu reveals his opinion over the 'chaos' that ensued over his recall from Sunderland and whether he welcomed a return to Stamford Bridge.

Marc Guiu has expressed his determination to "succeed" at Chelsea amid recent reports over his recall from Sunderland.

The former Barcelona youngster had been due to spend the season on loan at the Stadium of Light before Chelsea negotiated his early return due to an injury to Liam Delap.

Despite the expectation that the 19-year-old would earn regular minutes in the Englishman's absence, his first appearance did not come until last weekend when he was introduced as a substitute during the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Guiu's impact in that fixture is likely to lead to more opportunities under Enzo Maresca, but a recent report indicated that the Spain Under-21 international was interested in a return to Sunderland in January.

As per FIFA regulations, no player can represent more than two clubs in one season, leaving Guiu only able to represent Chelsea or the Black Cats for the remainder of 2025-26.

Guiu plays down Sunderland return speculation

Speaking in an interview with RTVE, Guiu has revealed that he took the recent situation in his stride, despite admitting that it had been "chaotic" during the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

Guiu said: "We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience.

"In the end, there was an injury [to Delap], and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

"It was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me.”

When quizzed on whether he has frustrated at missing out on potential regular starts at Sunderland, he added: "No, no, never disappointment. I believe that every action I take in my career is because I want to. And that's it, I'm going to fight in every training session, in every game, every minute I have to play as many minutes as possible.

"Now I'm at Chelsea, and that's where I am. I'm from Chelsea, the best club in the world for me right now.”

A pivotal few weeks for Guiu?

With Chelsea having seven matches between October 18 and November 8, the expectation is that Maresca will call upon Guiu at some point.

Despite his potential, the prospect has only accumulated 820 minutes of senior football across 27 appearances for Barcelona, Chelsea and Sunderland.

At some point, the regularity with his game time will need to increase, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or another club as Chelsea officials look to ensure that his development does not come to a halt.

With Delap due back in December, Guiu needs to take his opportunity to showcase why he deserves to remain in Maresca's squad in the long term.