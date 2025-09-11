Chelsea defender Axel Disasi provides an insight into why he decided to reject opportunities to sign for Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has revealed that he "pushed" to sign for Monaco during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Since returning from his loan stint at Aston Villa at the end of last season, it has become clear that the France international has no immediate future at Stamford Bridge.

Although it has been recently claimed that Disasi has ambitions to win over head coach Enzo Maresca, the likelihood is that he will remain available until he accepts a permanent move away from the Blues.

In the closing weeks of the summer market, reports indicated that each of Bournemouth and West Ham United were eager to sign the 27-year-old.

However, Disasi opted against accepting such offers, and he has now revealed that he was keen to secure a return to former club Monaco.

Disasi reveals Monaco approach

Speaking to Le Media Carre, Disasi has confirmed suggestions that the Ligue 1 giants wanted to sign him on loan on transfer deadline day.

Instead, an agreement could not be found with Chelsea, seemingly much to the frustration of Disasi when it was his preferred destination.

Disasi said: "In the period between the approaches from Bournemouth and West Ham, Monaco arrived and that hit me emotionally.

"I had three incredible years at Monaco. When they came in, all the memories came back. Monaco is home.

"I hoped that Chelsea would find a solution to allow me to leave on loan. I pushed until the last minute to go to Monaco."

Why loan agreement between Chelsea, Monaco was always unlikely

FIFA rules dictate that clubs can only facilitate six foreign loans at any one point, and Chelsea have used half of their allocation to send three prospects to Strasbourg.

Aaron Anselmino and Nicolas Jackson have also joined Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively on loan deals.

The sixth had been Deivid Washington before he was recalled from his stint with Santos. That only transpired after the 7pm transfer deadline on September 1.

Nevertheless, Chelsea generally only loan out players with no future at the club if they can secure an obligation to buy. Although not confirmed, Monaco may have been against committing to what would have been a fee of at least £20m on top of a loan sum.