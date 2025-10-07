Gus Poyet considers that an 18-year-old Chelsea star can be the great name of South American football.

Estevao arrived at Chelsea in the middle of this year and shows that he is increasingly settled at the new club. The jewel scored the winning goal against Liverpool on Saturday and has completely won over supporters.

Poyet was impressed with the Brazilian talent. The former Uruguayan player, who has passed through Blues and Tottenham Hotspur in English football, stated that the number 41 is a complete striker and has conditions to be the great star of South American football. The declarations were to Goal website via Casino Groups.

"Estevao has potential. He has everything. I think he can be incredible and a world-class player," he stated.

Estevao's early impact at Chelsea

At 18 years old, the former Palmeiras player has one goal and one assist in nine appearances for Chelsea. Against Liverpool, he started the match on the substitutes' bench and was brought on by Enzo Maresca at 30 minutes of the second half in place of Pedro Neto. The winning goal came in stoppage time, after an excellent move from Enzo Fernandez and a cross from Marc Cucurella.

"Wow, I am so, so happy. It is an incredible feeling to score my first Premier League goal, and in such an important match. I am very happy. When I came on, he (Maresca) told me to try to make an impact. He told me to try to score or create a goal, and fortunately I managed it," highlighted Estevao after the clash.

Estevao now has 'challenge' at Chelsea and in Brazilian national team

Estevao finding the net for the first time at Chelsea immediately against their rivals was an incredible feat, however, the player has a challenge ahead.

Poyet drew attention to the fact that the winger needs to perform well "all the time" to compete with top-level European names such as Lamine Yamal, for example. This includes performance in the Brazilian national team.

"When you look at Yamal, it is every match, every match doing something, even with the national team (Spain). When someone does that at that level all the time, or most of the time, then they get there. He (Estevao) has potential to get there. Now, he needs to do it all the time, which I hope is possible," signalled the former midfielder.

Estevao is amongst those called up by Carlo Ancelotti for the October international break. The Brazilian national team will play friendly matches against South Korea (10th October) and Japan (14th October). With the Selecao, the Chelsea striker has already left his mark by scoring an overhead kick in the match against Chile, in a match where he also stood out for contributing more repertoire to the team.

This article was originally published on Trivela.