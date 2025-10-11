Chelsea winger Estevao Willian reveals that head coach Enzo Maresca has made a "really cool" gesture towards him since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the top starlets in world football with a strong start to life in West London.

As well as scoring the winner in last weekend's 2-1 victory over Liverpool, the teenager has seemingly already adapted to the intensity of the Premier League.

Furthermore, Estevao netted twice as Brazil thrashed South Korea by a 5-0 scoreline on Friday to further enhance his reputation on the global scene.

Nevertheless, speaking to Globo with regards to how he has transitioned to life at Chelsea, Estevao has given credit to Maresca for his help on that front.

Estevao reveals Maresca gesture

While Maresca does not speak Estevao's native Portuguese language, it has been revealed that the Italian has been making use of his knowledge of Spanish, which is relatable to Portuguese speakers.

He said: "Maresca makes a point of speaking Spanish with me. To understand me, to get me. I think that's really cool of him. And I listen to what he says.

"I think he's an incredible person, human being, and coach. I have no complaints about him.

"He makes a point of talking to me all the time. To get the best out of me. So I can give my best on the pitch. So, the relationship I have with him is incredible."

Will Maresca become dependent on Estevao?

Although there was the expectation that Estevao would be slowly integrated into the Chelsea starting lineup, he is already viewed as first-choice right-winger.

Cole Palmer's groin injury has contributed to Estevao quick progression, yet four starts and six substitute outings is far more game time than the majority anticipated.

However, Estevao has played an incredible amount of football for his age, already making 92 senior club appearances and winning eight caps for Brazil.

At some point, Maresca may have to rein in his use of the youngster in order to avoid burn out or try to avoid any muscle injuries.

That is easier said than done, however, with Chelsea about to embark on another seven-match schedule between October 18 and November 8.