Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is allegedly interested in signing a Real Madrid midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The Blues have compiled a number of options for their engine room that could plausibly remain in place for the long term.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo have all been acquired in recent years with the view that they will remain in the senior ranks going forward.

However, with Lavia having suffered frequent injury issues and Essugo's development hit by a thigh injury that will keep him sidelined until at least December, there are reasons why alternatives may be sought.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have identified Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga as their ideal addition for central midfield at the end of the season.

Why may Chelsea target Camavinga?

The report suggests that Maresca wants to add more resilience and physicality to that area of the pitch, the feeling being that it may be sometimes lacking in certain situations.

Furthermore, there is seemingly the perception that Real Madrid may be open to cashing in on the France international for €60m (£51.92m).

While Camavinga has made 180 appearances for Los Blancos since his arrival in 2021, he is yet to be unable to make an impression under Xabi Alonso due to injury.

In his absence, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have excelled in the centre with Arda Guler ahead of them. Jude Bellingham is also still to come into the team at some point.

Although the 22-year-old will surely be provided with opportunities on his return from injury, Real officials are said to be open to a big-money sale.

That would particularly be the case if Camavinga is only viewed as a rotational option at a time when the Spanish giants generated no income through transfer fees during the latest window.

Would Camavinga be first choice at Chelsea?

When Caicedo and Fernandez are fit, Maresca seems settled on the pair as a partnership, with Lavia and Santos as the next players in the pecking order.

If Camavinga was to arrive at Chelsea, one of the latter two would likely leave on the basis that it is unrealistic to expect five players of that level to be vying for two positions.

Camavinga is also capable of providing cover at left-back, yet Chelsea seemingly have Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato as their two options for that role for years to come.

Therefore, the former Rennes starlet moving to West London feels unrealistic in the current circumstances, even if he does fit the profile from an age perspective.