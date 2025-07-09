Chelsea 'receive' Petrovic bid from Premier League club

Chelsea receive a transfer offer from a Premier League club for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who is set to depart after spending last season on loan at Strasbourg.

Bournemouth have reportedly tabled an official offer to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic this summer.

Petrovic is back at Stamford Bridge after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea's sister club, Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive season, recording 10 clean sheets in 31 Ligue 1 appearances to help Liam Rosenior's side secure Conference League qualification.

Petrovic was voted Player of the Season by Strasbourg supporters, while he was also nominated for Ligue 1's best goalkeeper award.

However, those accolades have not prevented him from being deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea receive Petrovic bid

Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders are all ahead of Petrovic in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, resulting in Petrovic being left out of the Club World Cup squad so he can focus on finding a new club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that newly-promoted Sunderland were in a strong position to sign the Serbia international.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has refuted the rumours that Sunderland were close to agreeing a transfer, with Bournemouth emerging as the frontrunners to secure Petrovic's signature.

Romano claims that Bournemouth have stepped up their interest with an official opening bid for the goalkeeper.

The two clubs are now in negotiations over a potential move, with Petrovic said to be keen to join Andoni Iraola's side.

Why are Bournemouth pushing to sign Petrovic?

The Cherries could be making a habit of recruiting Chelsea goalkeepers after signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

Arrizabalaga established himself as the number one at the Vitality Stadium, keeping eight clean sheets in 31 Premier League matches before returning to Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Blues have since sold the 30-year-old to London rivals Arsenal, leaving Bournemouth in need of a new first-choice shot-stopper.

As a result, they would be able to offer Petrovic guaranteed playing time if they are able to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a move.