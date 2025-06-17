Chelsea are reportedly provided with a notable boost in the race to secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Prior to the Club World Cup, the Blues were known to be pushing hard to secure a deal for the England Under-21 international.

However, with Dortmund's asking price not being met by the June 10 deadline, a quick transfer was scrapped and the player is in the United States with the Bundesliga giants.

Gittens was only selected on the substitutes' bench for Dortmund's opening fixture against Fluminense on Tuesday, highlighting his current position in the pecking order.

As such, Chelsea can only be encouraged that Dortmund officials will eventually give the green light to a deal later in the summer transfer window.

Are Chelsea still favourites?

Dortmund's stance has theoretically allowed other clubs to enter the race for the 20-year-old's signature.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, who was commenting on X, Gittens has no desire to join any other team apart from Chelsea.

Gittens is said to have his heart set on penning a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge at a time when Enzo Maresca has publicly acknowledged that he wishes to add at least one new winger to his squad.

The two clubs allegedly remain in discussions over a fee, Dortmund said to want in the region of £55m.

Will a deal eventually be finalised?

Many Chelsea fans would prefer their club to push for a more experienced and proven player than Gittens.

He has a total of 17 goals and 14 assists from 106 appearances in all competitions, and his versatility in the final third is a notable plus.

On the flip side, Gittens has failed to play 90 minutes in the Bundesliga since January and has just one strike in Germany's top flight since the middle of that month.

There is an argument that Chelsea may as well retained Jadon Sancho's services - after five goals and 10 assists in 41 games - for £25m than be willing to pay twice as much for Gittens, albeit the latter being on a far lower wage.

At this point, a deal feels inevitable, but nothing will be completed until both clubs have ended their participation in the Club World Cup.