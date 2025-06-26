Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kohl reveals whether the German giants will be attempting to retain the services of Chelsea playmaker Carney Chukwuemeka.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kohl has provided an update on the future of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Chelsea playmaker spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Westfalenstadion and is currently part of Dortmund's Club World Cup squad.

Chukwuemeka has only racked up 373 minutes in a Dortmund shirt since February, albeit that game time coming from 16 appearances.

As such, it has been difficult to determine how the Bundesliga giants view the England Under-20 international's situation ahead of the rest of the summer.

Dortmund chief reveals Chukwuemeka stance

On Wednesday, Chukwuemeka came off the substitutes' bench to help Dortmund qualify for the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD.

The 21-year-old has now been used as a replacement in all three group-phase fixtures, seemingly making an impact on head coach Niko Kovac.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kohl revealed that Dortmund have already made it clear to Chelsea that they wish to retain Chukwuemeka's services.

Kohl said: "I’m very confident we can do it. We don’t want to get any worse. That’s why we’d like to keep him. Chelsea know that too.”

Why is agreement likely?

At the same time as Dortmund are interested in Chukwuemeka, Chelsea are bidding to negotiate a big-money deal for Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Discussions are said to have taken place between the two clubs in recent days in the hope of announcing a transfer after the tournament.

While Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has previously spoken highly of Chukwuemeka, the player remains someone who would be sold for the right price or loaned out again for the right loan fee.

There are still three years remaining on Chukwuemeka's contract, essentially meaning that a season-long loan with Dortmund possessing an option to buy at the end of 2025-26 is the most plausible outcome.

Chukwuemeka also appears settled with life at Dortmund and may show preference to trying to earn regular action in Germany's top flight and the Champions League next season.