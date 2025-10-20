Chelsea are reportedly in a strong position to sign Strasbourg defender Guela Doue in the winter transfer window after scouts watched him heavily.

Chelsea are reportedly in a strong position to sign Strasbourg right-back Guela Doue in the winter transfer window, but could face competition from other Premier League clubs.

The 23-year-old started his youth career at Rennes and made 35 senior appearances for them before moving to Strasbourg in the summer of 2024.

Last season, he made 32 Ligue 1 appearances for the club, and has started the 2025-26 campaign strongly, scoring one goal and providing two assists in five games.

The versatile full-back, who can also operate as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder, has shown maturity beyond his years, and several clubs are vying for his signature in the January 2026 window.

Chelsea eye move for Doue?

According to a report from Caughtoffside, among the many clubs that are tracking the defender, Chelsea are leading the race for his signature.

The Blues could face competition from the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, and Brentford, all of them following his development closely.

In Europe, AC Milan are looking to sign a new right-back and see Doue as a perfect fit for them, while RB Leipzig view him as a long-term project.

Chelsea scouts were in attendance during Strasbourg’s recent clash with Paris Saint-Germain, and they were really impressed by his performance.

Doue has a contract at the French club until 2029, and Strasbourg are under no pressure to sell him, and can demand a high transfer fee in the region of £26m.

Chelsea could be looking to sign a new right-back

Enzo Maresca has Reece James and Malo Gusto as two fantastic right-backs at the club, but he might need another backup option.

James has struggled with his fitness in recent years, but there is no doubt that he is one of the best in the Premier League when fully fit. This season, he has made eight Premier League appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Gusto was linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, but he stayed on as the move did not materialise.

In case the Blues decide to ship him out, they can look to bring Doue as a replacement, and they have the financial resources to meet his asking price.