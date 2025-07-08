Chelsea reportedly receive an approach from a Champions League club for one of their out-of-favour defenders, whom they are supposedly hopeful of garnering between £25m and £30m for.

Chelsea have reportedly been approached by Spanish giants Villarreal over a deal for out-of-favour defender Axel Disasi.

The former Monaco man has failed to make the grade in West London since his £38m arrival two years ago, and the Blues are expected to entertain bids for his services during the summer window.

Having spent last season out on loan with Aston Villa, Disasi has been unable to contribute to the Blues' Club World Cup campaign, as Enzo Maresca's men prepare to take on Fluminense in Tuesday's semi-final for the right to meet Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The Frenchman's contract at Stamford Bridge runs for another four seasons, but his time already appears to be up, as he would only be a peripheral player next season if he stuck around in West London.

The Conference League winners have reinforced their central defensive ranks with the acquisitions of Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino, while Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo are also above Disasi in the pecking order.

Villarreal 'approach' Chelsea to discuss Disasi deal

The 27-year-old could now be offered an escape route to La Liga, as talkSPORT claims that Villarreal have made contact with Chelsea to discuss a move for Disasi.

The Blues have apparently accepted that they will not recoup the full £38m they paid for Disasi in the summer of 2023, but they are still hopeful of garnering between £25m and £30m through a sale in the current window.

The report adds that Villarreal are yet to table an official offer for the centre-back, whom Villa decided against signing on a permanent deal after a largely underwhelming loan spell.

Disasi played just 10 times for Unai Emery's side in the second half of the 2024-25 season, starting five games in the Premier League and one in the Champions League as the Lions reached the quarter-finals.

The versatile defender has also produced five goals and two assists from 61 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, and Villarreal can offer him Champions League football for the 2025-26 season courtesy of their fifth-placed La Liga finish.

Who could follow Disasi out of Chelsea this summer?

For all of their customary cash-splashing - striking deals for Dario Essugo, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens this summer - Chelsea are yet to balance the books by making any significant sales.

Bashir Humphreys's £12.1m switch to Burnley represents the Blues' biggest outgoing of the window so far, while Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli departed for Arsenal and Manchester City respectively for nominal fees.

However, Maresca still has a plethora of unwanted players in his ranks, particularly in attack, where £50m-rated Noni Madueke is being heavily pursued by Arsenal and can leave for the right price.

Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, David Datro Fofana, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku are also on the chopping block, as are Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and potentially Andrey Santos.

Further back, bids should also be entertained for Caleb Wiley, Ben Chilwell, Alfie Gilchrist and Badiashile, while at least one of Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders or Gabriel Slonina should depart if the Blues wish to bring in a new goalkeeper.