Bayern Munich reportedly determine their January stance regarding Nicolas Jackson amid rumours of an early exit for the Chelsea loanee.

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided whether they intend to cut short the loan spell of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

After a prolonged saga during the summer transfer window, Jackson finally made the temporary switch to the Allianz Arena during the closing hours of the market.

While the Bundesliga leaders have purchase options on the Senegal international, it has previously been alleged that Jackson must make 40 starts for that to become a reality.

As it stands, the 24-year-old has made a total of five starts and seven substitute outings in all competitions, contributing three goals and one assist.

Although Jackson's presence in the squad is proving beneficial with regards to Harry Kane being rested when required, there is little prospect of a regular starting role.

What is Bayern's Jackson stance?

A recent report from Football Insider has suggested that Bayern are prepared to give the green light to an early exit for the versatile attacker.

However, according to BILD, Bayern will not cut short Jackson's time at the club before the end of 2025-26, a decision supported by the player.

Jackson is allegedly fully focused on trying to win silverware at Bayern, regardless of his current place in the pecking order.

Despite Jackson not playing longer than 61 minutes in a single game since the end of September, he did start against each of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Furthermore, he netted in the latter, emphasising that Vincent Kompany views him as someone who can make regular contributions in the final third.

That all said, the report highlights that Bayern are unlikely to be willing to pay in the region of £57m to get a permanent transfer over the line in the summer.

Will Chelsea be content with Bayern's decision?

With Bayern paying approximately £14.5m to sign Jackson on a season-long loan, Chelsea have already recouped nearly half of what they paid Villarreal in 2023.

Jackson's long-term contract puts Chelsea in a position of strength given that they can generate sizeable loan fees for Jackson if no club are prepared to meet their demands.

From the player's perspective, though, he ideally wants a permanent home to kick-start his career, and there will likely always be options available in European football's major leagues.