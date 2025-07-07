AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals his stance on Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Mike Maignan at his press conference on Monday.

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri has suggested that goalkeeper Mike Maignan will spend next season at San Siro.

Allegri was speaking at his first press conference since it was announced that the legendary Italian would be returning to a club that he managed between 2010 and 2014.

With Milan missing out on European football for next season, the 57-year-old faces a rebuilding job and is naturally eager to keep his best players.

Earlier in the summer, Chelsea were credited with an interest in goalkeeper Mike Maignan before it became apparent that the Blues would not be able to agree a deal for the France international before the start of the Club World Cup.

However, with Maignan having just 12 months remaining on his contract, the door was left ajar for the Blues to reignite their interest later in the transfer window.

Allegri speaks on Maignan

The lack of European football essentially means that Milan could have considered cashing in on the 30-year-old if Chelsea made an improved bid.

Nevertheless, commenting at a media briefing on Monday, Allegri gave every indication that Maignan would be staying put for 2025-26.

He said, as quoted by Sempre Milan: "I saw him this morning, I’m very happy that he made this choice to stay.

"He’s the captain of the team, an international player, one of the best in the world. Well done to the club that convinced him to stay."

Clarity for Chelsea

While there may be disappointment behind the scenes at Chelsea, there is at least now clarity regarding the situation.

If reports are to be believed, Maresca was happy with his options of Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, the Maignan bid allegedly viewed as a 'market opportunity' by the club.

Given the recent fine and punishment handed out by UEFA for breaching financial regulations, Chelsea's focus in the short term will be generating funds through player sales.

Djordje Petrovic is expected to be the solitary goalkeeper that is sold this summer, Chelsea hoping to recoup at least £20m for the Serbia international.