Chelsea confirm the arrival of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, with the attacker signing a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, with the attacker signing a contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2031-32 campaign.

Gittens, 20, made the move to Dortmund from Manchester City in September 2020, and he represented the Bundesliga outfit on 107 occasions, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Englishman in recent weeks, and his switch to the Blues has now been confirmed, with a seven-year contract being agreed.

"Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, with the winger joining on a contract until 2032," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The 20-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge having earned valuable experience in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League, recording well over 100 appearances for the German side since making his debut. He has also been capped at Under-21 level for England."

New Chelsea forward Gittens opens up on "amazing feeling"

Commenting on the move, Gittens told the club's official website: "It feels great. It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea. I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling."

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have paid £48.5m plus £3.5m in potential add-ons for Gittens, who is unable to represent the Blues at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Indeed, Gittens has already played for Dortmund in the competition this summer, so he will not represent Chelsea, who are currently preparing to tackle Fluminense in the semi-finals of the tournament on July 8.

The youngster is with his new teammates in the United States, though, so he will be allowed to train with the London club ahead of a potential debut for his new team next month.

Gittens could make Chelsea debut against Bayer Leverkusen

Gittens' debut for Chelsea could come in a pre-season friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on August 8.

Enzo Maresca's side will then take on AC Milan in another friendly two days later, with Chelsea's 2025-26 Premier League campaign then beginning against Crystal Palace on August 17.

Gittens will challenge for a spot in the final third of the field next season, and he could potentially be a replacement for Noni Madueke, as the England international is currently being heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal.