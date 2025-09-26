Focus on the level of play of the 5 players who arrived from Chelsea during the last summer transfer window.

At the foot of the Ligue 1 podium, Strasbourg host Olympique de Marseille this Friday in the opening match of the 6th matchday. Before this big encounter, focus on the level of play of the 5 players who arrived from Chelsea during the last summer transfer window.

Linked to Chelsea by the same owner, BlueCo, Strasbourg recruited 5 players from the London club during the off-season: Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Mathis Amougou and Kendry Paez. Much criticised by supporters, is multi-ownership bearing fruit in the short term? What impact have these 5 players had on the performance level of Liam Rosenior's RCSA, 4th in Ligue 1 before the visit on Friday evening of Olympique de Marseille for the 6th matchday?

Difficult Start for Ben Chilwell with Strasbourg

In terms of playing time, three of them are firmly established in the starting eleven: Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders (6 matches, 4 starts in Ligue 1), French centre-back Mamadou Sarr (7 starts in 7 matches across all competitions) and to a lesser extent English left-back Ben Chilwell (2 starts in 2 matches), who arrived in the final moments of the summer transfer window. However, French midfielder Mathis Amougou (2 starts in 3 Ligue 1 matches, on the bench in the Conference League) and Ecuadorian attacking midfielder Kendry Paez (2 starts in 6 matches) are not currently considered indispensable by Liam Rosenior.

Started by the English coach against Le Havre (1-0) and Paris FC (2-3), experienced Ben Chilwell has not convinced nonetheless. Not physically ready and substituted at the end of the first half against HAC, the former Leicester City player did not raise his head against the Parisians and constitutes for now a disappointment in the same way as Mathis Amougou. Recruited by Strasbourg for £12.4m, the former Saint-Etienne player has made timid beginnings. Liam Rosenior did not hesitate to replace him at the start of the second half against the Le Havre side.

Strasbourg: Chelsea appreciate Mike Penders' matches

However, the other 3 players who arrived from Chelsea have shown a more satisfactory level of play. Called upon to replace Robin Risser, Mike Penders has recorded 3 clean sheets including 2 in Ligue 1. Across the Channel, it is said that Chelsea seem delighted with the performances of the 20-year-old last line of defence, loaned without a purchase option. Back at the Meinau on loan just a few weeks after his sale to the Blues, Mamadou Sarr is the only one of the 5 signings to have played in all of Strasbourg's matches at the start of the 2025-26 season, without a single substitution. Elected man of the match once, the RCSA captain has answered the call.

Finally and if this needs confirmation, Kendry Paez has just scored his first goal during the Alsatians' victory on Paris FC's ground (3-2). Already the author of a very good substitute appearance against Le Havre (1-0), the 18-year-old winger cannot single-handedly carry RCSA's attack, a task that should fall more to Emanuel Emegha, but the first steps of the Guayaquil native are full of promise.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.