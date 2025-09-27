Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has selected Enzo Fernandez as the replacement for the injured Cole Palmer for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Palmer sidelined for at least the next three games, Maresca had a decision to make over who to select in the number 10 role at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez has been moved forward into that position with Andrey Santos coming into the side for his first-ever Premier League start alongside Moise Caicedo in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Maresca has taken the surprising approach of using Jorrel Hato as his left-sided centre-back alongside Trevoh Chalobah, rather than handing a start to Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Lavia, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu

Brighton & Hove Albion XI:

Subs:

