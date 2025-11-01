[monks data] Premier League Nov 1, 2025 at 5.30pm UK SpursTottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Chelsea team news: Cristian Romero, Estevao Willian decisions made for London derby

© Imago

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture in North London.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has opted to leave Estevao Willian on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Pedro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur; Bergvall, Kudus; Kolo Muani Subs: Kinsky, Xavi, Richarlison, Tel, Udogie, Romero, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George

Darren Plant Written by No Data Analysis info

Collect / Create New Data

Share this article now: