Spurs vs. Chelsea team news: Cristian Romero, Estevao Willian decisions made for London derby

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture in North London.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has opted to leave Estevao Willian on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Pedro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur; Bergvall, Kudus; Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Xavi, Richarlison, Tel, Udogie, Romero, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George

