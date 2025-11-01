Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has opted to leave Estevao Willian on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Pedro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur; Bergvall, Kudus; Kolo Muani
Subs: Kinsky, Xavi, Richarlison, Tel, Udogie, Romero, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro
Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George