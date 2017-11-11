Report: Zola in frame to replace Emenalo

Gianfranco Zola is seen as the ideal candidate to replace Michael Emenalo as Chelsea's technical director, according to a report.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is reportedly among the contenders to replace technical director Michael Emenalo at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old surprisingly stepped down from his position earlier this week after six years in the job, catching owner Roman Abramovich by surprise.

Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo have both been linked with the role but, according to The Sun, there is another legendary player in the mix as Zola is being considered by Blues chiefs.

Zola spent seven years in West London during his playing career and has previously been voted the club's greatest ever player in a fan poll.

The report suggests that the Italian has been targeted as the ideal candidate as he can cool growing tensions between boss Antonio Conte and director Marina Granovskaia.